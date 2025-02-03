‘Deranged Oompa Loompa’: Trump’s latest look has the internet drawing an oddly specific comparison to an iconic movie

On Jan. 30, President Donald Trump addressed the nation on the tragic plane crash that occurred over the Potomac River. Rather than console, Trump blamed all his “enemies”, including Joe Biden, DEI and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The one person people think Trump should scrutinize? His makeup artist.

In the event of a national tragedy, the President is expected to show support and sympathy for the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the horrific incident. This was Trump’s first such address since returning to office on Jan. 21, and did he approach it with tact and due deference? No, of course not. Other than asking for a moment of silence, Trump jumped straight into who he could blame for the tragedy.

Using this incident to attack his opponents, Trump baselessly blamed DEI initiatives, Biden, and Buttigieg, all without a shred of evidence. “We do not know what led to this crash, but we have some very strong opinions and ideas,” he said. When asked how he could lay the blame on DEI hires when the investigation had only just begun, Trump responded, “Because I have common sense.” It’s hard to believe that when the man walked on to address the nation looking like he had just rubbed cheetos powder all over his face.

Trump has always had a slight radioactive glow to him, but during this press session, the president looked extra off, given that the orange had somehow managed to avoid his eyes and eyebrows. This led to the internet making a rather obvious comparison.

Not edited.



Look at this fucking Oompa Loompa pic.twitter.com/0AZXxtkiPK — Lestje B. Juddged (@JuddgyOne) January 30, 2025

We don’t usually want to attack people for how they look, especially when it is something they can’t control. There comes a point though when you have to question someones sanity when they come out looking like a dried up tangerine. Aside from his “iconic” look, the presidernt has given us many reasons to question his sanity. Trump has a penchant for tanning beds, with former aide Omarosa Manigault writing in her 2018 book Unhinged that he fired a staff member for failing to set up a tanning bed in the White House. The theory, then, is that the whites around his eyes are a result of the tanning goggles.

White House makeup artist, Kriss Blevens, suggested to Fast Company that it was more than just tanning beds. “Because I have done Trump’s makeup several times, I can tell you that, at times, his face looked bronzer than the rest of him, and that was before makeup,” she said. “My guess was he relied on some self-tanners to try to maintain a certain look that he’d come to feel healthy in from living in Florida.”

Rather than looking healthy, Trump ends up looking like Wonka’s workers from the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Grandpa Oompa Loompa needs to stop lying and take responsibility for his reckless actions pic.twitter.com/FKCzEA39lb — Andrea Kuszewski ? (@AndreaKuszewski) January 30, 2025

This X user thinks that the White House needs to find a new makeup artist. But by Blevens’s account this look is 100% Trump prescribed, and what Trump wants, Trump gets.

Oompa, Loompa, doompa-dee-lie

Reason for crash was d-e-i



Oompa, Loompa, doompa-dee-dee

Everyone else is to blame but me. pic.twitter.com/e5sYX4s3yc — Legolas (@jaystarks33) January 31, 2025

This user feels the comparison is unfair. Oompa Loompas are wonderful characters who are hard-working and loyal.

Earlier today I referred to Donald Trump as an Oompa Loompa. I deeply regret my choice of words.



Oompa Loompa’s are hard working individuals, and I would trust them with children over Donald Trump. They did not deserve to be compared to the criminal rapist. — Skyler Johnson (@SkylerforNY) January 31, 2025

Though it’s all well and good to joke about Trump looking like an Oompa Loompa, let’s not forget that the man is doing real damage.

This old ass deranged oompa loompa thinks that because they give him new crayons everything is "fixed" with an executive order.



He avoids actual thought and work because he's incapable of both.



He also doesn't give AF about anyone but himself.



Lazy ass WH squatter. pic.twitter.com/osexHhdgOL — BlueC (@BlueGitana) January 31, 2025

A tragedy has occurred, and Trump is deflecting any form of responsibility and instead is inciting hostility toward already marginalized groups.

67 people dead, including children, and the president politicalizes this tragedy and attempts to blame minorities.



Fuck all who voted for that ugly ass oompa loompa. And fuck the US government for their lack of responsibility. — tai ☆ cw: naruto! (@kashiluvr) January 30, 2025

It’s unlikely that Trump is going to undergo an image change at this time in his life. He’s found his “signature look” and whether we like it or not he is going to stick to it.

