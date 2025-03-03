Definitely don’t re-share this video that Elon Musk and JD Vance want erased from the internet

You’ve probably seen a lot of a certain video featuring JD Vance over the past few days, one in which the U.S. vice president screeches at Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to say thank you but doesn’t give him the chance to get a word in edgewise.

A certain other video starring Trump’s ostensible second-in-command is also doing the rounds. Or, at least it would be if Elon Musk wasn’t allegedly trying to suppress it. In case you missed it, Vance used to have some rather diametrically opposed political views to those he has now. Of course, that’s not so unusual in our highly radicalized modern world, but it’s fair to say that only one of us has gone from comparing Trump to Hitler to becoming his VP.

In the wake of Vance’s most egregious moment on the job to date going viral, a shocking compendium of all the harsh things Trump’s loyal lieutenant said about him in the early part of his first term in office has recirculated. It’s weird to think the same JD Vance who once dubbed Trump “noxious,” warned that he was leading America’s working class to “a very dark place,” and urged people to listen to his sexual abuse accusers probably just gifted the man a “World’s Best Boss” mug for Christmas.

What’s even weirder, though, is that folks are claiming uploads of this video are being removed from social media — specifically, X, as owned by Vance’s fellow Team Trump premium membership holder Elon Musk. It should be stressed, though, that some are calling this claim into doubt as multiple tweets containing the video are still live on the site. That said, there is proof that the video is being taken down in some quarters, including from this subreddit. And this would be far from the first time free speech supporter Musk was accused of snuffing out tweets he didn’t like.

Whether it’s being censored on X or not, Vance must cringe every time this video makes itself known, so anyone opposed to what he stands for (these days, at least) may feel they are doing the Lord’s work by sharing it. Honestly, it might even be in Musk’s best interests to let this video run free on X, seeing as it could discredit and diminish Vance’s reputation further. There’s obviously no love lost between the two top acolytes of Trump’s Emperor Palpatine — Darth Musk and Couch Dooku.

You have to wonder, what would the JD Vance of 2016 — who believed Trump’s support was based in “racism and xenophobia” — make of his future self, who gleefully bullied the president of a persecuted nation on a global stage? It’s hard to recognize the two wildly different people as the same man. And not just because he didn’t used to have a beard. Perhaps the only logical conclusion we can draw is that the Vance fuzz isn’t regular facial hair after all and is, in fact, a furry alien symbiote that bonded with him c. 2023 and took over his brain. Personal integrity — hair today, gone tomorrow.

