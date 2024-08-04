‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Gave Me What I Always Wanted, Just … Not Like I Thought

There is one thing that I never got to see with Logan in live-action. No, it isn’t the suit. While we had a lot of great Wolverine moments throughout in the original Fox X-Men movies, Deadpool & Wolverine gave me my favorite pieces of comic book lore on the big screen!

Spoilers ahead!

My favorite thing about the comic book version of James “Logan” Howlett, a.k.a. Wolverine, is that he is just a little guy. Wolverine is 5’3″ and the definition of small dog syndrome. He’s small, feisty, and willing to run after everyone and anyone who crosses him. While Hugh Jackman’s Logan has a bit of that energy (Wolvy’s rage, mostly), he doesn’t have small dog energy. That’s mainly because Jackman is not a small man. He’s tall, and it gives Logan a different kind of outlook on the world.

As a short person myself, I’ve always related to Wolverine’s angry energy. He has to be ready to fight at any given moment because tall people have a clear advantage over us. Small Logan is all I’ve wanted since Disney bought Fox, and it became clear a new version of Logan was potentially on the horizon.

Having said that, I wasn’t upset that we were getting Jackman back as Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine. I think his performance as Wolverine is one of the best in comic movie history. But I did still wish that we could have gotten to see a smaller Wolverine, first and foremost. This is why, when Deadpool & Wolverine gave me a small Logan, I squealed.

In the movie, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) goes to an alternate timeline that has a “comic accurate” Logan, and when little Logan gets down off the chair, ready to face off against Wade? My heart soared! It was brief, sweet, and everything I wanted out of a short Logan, and I’m glad Jackman was involved with that moment.

He’s just a little guy

(Marvel Comics)

I’m not a fool—I know that the chances of me getting to see a shorter guy playing Logan after Jackman’s performance are slim to none. So, seeing them digitally alter Jackman to being a 5’3″ short king? Weirdly perfect. It isn’t every day that I get the crumbs I want in a Marvel movie. All I wanted out of Rocket Raccoon’s storyline was for him to get Bucky Barnes’ arm, for instance.

So when that happened, I thought that was it. Surely, I couldn’t also expect to end up getting my beloved short Logan too, right? Wrong! Instead, I watched that little guy jump off the bar stool and knew that my time had come.

I don’t know what it is about him other than the kindred spirit feeling of it all, but seeing a short little guy absolutely destroying people always made me so happy. While tall Logan is fun and perfect, too, I just really wanted to see my little guy. And in a weirdly roundabout way, I got short Logan. It just wasn’t a new version of Wolverine like I thought it would be.

Now, if Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman want to go back to that universe so I can see him in fight mode? That’d be iconic.

