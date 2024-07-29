Hugh Jackman Gives ‘X-Men’ Fans a Fun Full Circle Moment With His ‘Kevin Feige Origin Story’

Hugh Jackman has had his fair share of blockbusters over his remarkable career, but the one role he will always be associated with is Wolverine, a central figure in the MCU and the 20th Century Fox X-Men movies.

Initially, when the role was being cast, Jackman wasn’t even in the frame to play the clawed superhero, with Dougray Scott being the favorite to land the part. However, Scott had to back out because of his commitment to Mission Impossible II, and the role eventually went to the Australian actor, who made it his own over time.

On July 25, a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony was conducted to celebrate Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige’s career, where Jackman was also present. During his speech, The Prestige star presented Feige with a $15 gift card to a steakhouse while also explaining the “Kevin Feige origin story” in detail.

Jackman narrated the tale to a crowd that included Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Brie Larson, Ryan Reynolds, and Sebastian Stan, among others. He recalled his first meeting with Feige, which took place when the actor went through the audition process for the 2000 film, X-Men. Feige was an assistant producer at the time, and offered to give Jackman a ride to the airport after his audition didn’t go as well as the actor hoped it would.

That’s when the MCU’s now-president suggested the duo get some food, saying he wasn’t willing to let Jackman leave without having a meal. Here’s Jackman’s quote on the incident:

“He just insists, says I want to give you a steak. So we go in to this steakhouse and, you know, I’m an actor. I’m in. It’s free steak. Totally.”

Obviously, Jackman ended up getting the role of Wolverine in the film, and the rest is history. After concluding his story, Jackman presented Feige with a gift card to Maestro’s Steakhouse, while passing a tongue-in-cheek comment that the offer is valid only “Tuesdays between 3 and 3:30.”

Hugh Jackman and Feige have forged a successful partnership over the years, collaborating on multiple projects. The Marvel boss recently commented on Jackman’s fate as Wolverine, assuring fans that he won’t be replaced at least in the near future, while adding that once they finalize a replacement, “it will be in a very different style and in a different way.”

