Can We Talk About Wolverine’s Hottest Moment in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Now?

I know who I am. I know that writing about a shirtless boy isn’t exactly a surprising move for me, but Deadpool & Wolverine gave me a Logan moment I wasn’t prepared for. Hugh Jackman, this piece is for you and the man that you are!

Seeing Wolverine in the iconic suit was something fans have been waiting for. Jackman’s take on the character never really felt complete because we didn’t get to see him in the yellow and blue suit until Deadpool & Wolverine. I know people mocked the focus group of grown men who cried but … I get it. I wanted to see my Logan in action for all that time. Granted, I think Jackman is too tall, but that’s an argument for another day.

The suit made me love every single moment I got to spend with Logan in this movie. But there was one moment in particular that made me feel as if I was going feral. I’m talking about the last big sequence where Logan and Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) have to take on Cassandra Nova (Emma Corin).

Spoilers ahead for Deadpool & Wolverine!

Wade decides to be a hero and tries to counteract what Cassandra is doing with the time ripper, but he is too short to grab both sides. Just when you think he isn’t going to succeed, Logan appears, hooks his claws in on the other side, and takes Wade’s hand, and it is glorious. As the two heroes stand there with all of space and time rippling through them, Logan’s suit begins to rip apart, leaving him standing there shirtless.

Why did Wade’s entire suit survive, and why was only Logan’s top destroyed? I don’t know, but it was worth it to see strong, angry Wolvy in the flesh once again! My bub is back and better than ever before.

I will never be free from it

To set the scene: I am not a Hugh Jackman girlie. That is my mother’s man, and I respect the rules of a mother/daughter relationship. Sometimes, though, I get the appeal. Before Deadpool & Wolverine, the hottest I have found him was in Logan, which probably tells you all you need to know about me. (Also, shout out to The Fountain Jackman.) But something was unleashed in me the moment I saw shirtless Wolverine standing next to Deadpool, still wearing the Wolverine mask. I will truly never be the same.

Maybe it was all the jokes about how Wolverine wasn’t going to be shirtless (that divorce one was so mean, Reynolds!), or perhaps I just really wanted to see Jackman’s abs in combination with the mask. Whatever the reason, this scene had me screaming and jumping for joy in a way I wasn’t prepared for. I’m chalking it up to Wade Wilson also really loving this look on Logan. We just get it.

But in all sincerity, seeing Logan fighting in that Wolverine suit was really something special. I thought I would never see it, and to have a movie where he is emotional, angry, cracking jokes, and my version of Logan? Nothing can beat it! I love you, bub!

