Another day, another moment of taking a Marvel trailer and poster too seriously. This time, we’re all taking a Rorschach test to see who we spot in the poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. I swear at some point I saw my mom in the corner of the screen, and if she’s in the poster and didn’t let me meet Elizabeth Olsen, I will disown her.

We’re all on high alert to try to figure out what exactly is coming our way in Doctor Strange’s next outing. But this poster has taken things to a whole new level. This is literally all of us right now:

friend: why don’t you sleep anymore ? me every night till 6am: #WandaMaximoff #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/7CW6MbsJ45 — Ava | euphoria era (@flImaddict) February 15, 2022

So I guess I know what we’ll all be unpacking for the next few months until we’re sitting in a theater watching Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Especially as we all keep asking ourselves one question: Is it Spidey or is it Deadpool in that shard of glass? (In reality, I’d truly laugh if it were Mephisto.)

Is it Spidey or is it Deadpool?

In one of the shards of the broken universe, there is an image that looks like one of our favorite masked boys. Which one is the question though. Because it has the white eyes that could make the mask belong to either Wade Wilson as Deadpool or Spider-Man.

this is either spider-man or deadpool pic.twitter.com/1z0FDfDunD — jøsh / ジョシュ (@_undeadboi_) February 14, 2022

Personally? Looks more like Deadpool to me and it would be a fun introduction to Ryan Reynolds’ Wade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If the first person he meets is Wanda Maximoff, I can die happy. But Spidey does have the white eyes on his new suit and he was just with Stephen Strange so he could come back to help fight even though Stephen Strange just broke the universe apart so that Peter could get into MIT.

Truth be told, though, it probably is neither of them. There are robots just transporting Stephen Strange around, so it could be one of them, or it could just be more of the same debris visible all around the shard. But we’re all so hyperaware of what this movie can do that we’re trying to connect it to any character we might want to see. If it were Deadpool and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, though? I wouldn’t be mad about it.

When we look too deep into things

The problem with overanalyzing these things is that we either spoil ourselves or we get so wrapped up in theories that audiences are disappointed when their head canon doesn’t pan out. I’m speaking from experience because that’s what happened with WandaVision. It was all fun and games until Mephisto didn’t show up and we didn’t learn about who the Aerospace Engineer was and everyone suddenly turned on the show we all seemed to love.

I get it, it’s disappointing. But it also was manufactured by ourselves. They didn’t make the show knowing what we’d all cling to and so when we do and then we get angry at the show for our theories, that’s when it becomes a bit too overwhelming.

How many people are going to be in this movie?

Right now, we know that we’re going to see Stephen Strange (obviously) and we’ll clearly get a good amount of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. There’s a bit of Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, and we’ll have our favorite Wong (Benedict Wong) back in action. Other than that, everything else is speculation.

Yes, even that mysterious voice in the trailer is up in the air, because while I am nearly convinced that it is Sir Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, we don’t know for sure. Nothing is confirmed except for what we see in full in the trailer—and even that can be intentionally deceptive—and until anything is announced or we’re sitting in that theater, I’m going to focus on what this movie holds for both Wanda Maximoff and America Chavez and that’s all.

(image: Warner Bros.)

