One Massive Surprise in the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer Had Me Screaming

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were gifted early on in the game. We got an official trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and a new look at Moon Knight to kick the night off! And with that came plenty of twists and turns to get fans excited about the future of Phase 4 and what Sam Raimi and company have in store for us all but there was one specific moment that really had fans screaming.

Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is clearly dealing with universes breaking apart before him. From seeing another version of himself and meeting America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) to Stephen turning to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) to help, there is a lot on his plate but one moment in particular should excite everyone and also is a clear path into where the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could be headed if it’s true.

With handcuffs on and heading with robots to a room that looks as if Stephen is under “review”, we hear a voice say “We should tell him the truth” and the voice in question is one that is easily recognizable for fans of Marvel as well as just many millennials especially.

Is that voice who I think it is?

We see the back of a head accompanied with the voice and that head is completely bald. You know, like someone who is famous and British and sounds exactly like the voice talking. What I’m saying is that everyone thinks the voice in question belongs to Sir Patrick Stewart and that Professor X is coming.

The thing is, I’ve listened to Sir Patrick Stewart enough in my life to know when he’s talking and I am 99% sure that the voice talking to Stephen Strange is none other than Sir Patrick Stewart, who played Charles Xavier in the X-Men movies prior to James McAvoy and, in the case of Days of Future Past, alongside him. Now, his voice doesn’t necessarily mean that Sir Patrick Stewart is returning as Professor X but it is important to note that his voice had me screaming.

Both Stewart and his Magneto counterpart Sir Ian McKellan have been on the minds of fans since the Fox characters finally ended up being under Disney’s control. What does that mean for characters like Wanda Maximoff who are tied to the mutants in the comics but haven’t been able to because of what studios had control of what characters? Does this mean we could see Pietro back for Wanda? Could she meet her father from one of her variants? The possibilities are endless especially if Sir Patrick Stewart is playing Charles.

But even if he’s bringing to life a different character, it would be a nod in some way to his Marvel past. But until we know anything for sure, that voice has got to be Sir Patrick Stewart or at least someone trying their best to sound like Sir Patrick Stewart and I will be screaming all the way until I’m sitting in a theater ready to watch the film.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to us this May 7th and I can’t wait.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]