David Tennant Wore His Best Shirt for the ‘Good Omens’ Press Tour

Doctor, demon, MCU villain, and now: world class dad—is there anything David Tennant can’t do? After four tortuous years of waiting, Good Omens is finally returning to Amazon Prime Video for a second season, and with a new season comes a new batch of interviews with Tennant, Michael Sheen, and the rest of the cast. Tennant and Co. recently set out for their first major wave of press ahead of Good Omens season 2, and it didn’t take long before eagle-eyed fans recognized yet another reason to love David Tennant (like we didn’t have enough already): his t-shirt for the press tour. Now, he’s certainly no fashion schlub, but Tennant isn’t exactly known for his style, so what’s so special about this tee?

As fans of Tennant may already know, he has five children with wife and former Doctor Who co-star Georgia Tennant, one of whom identifies as nonbinary. For at least a year now, Tennant has taken to wearing a nonbinary pride pin (the rainbow on his lapel in the above photo) to virtually every major appearance he’s made, as a show of solidarity and support of the nonbinary community.

david tennant wearing a non-binary pin on the last leg (2023) pic.twitter.com/BZHfGURSod — david tennant archive : ? (@thinktennant) February 3, 2023

But with this recent Good Omens press tour, he’s taken his queer-friendly fashion choices a step further and opted for a black tee shirt with pink lettering that reads “Leave trans kids alone you absolute freaks.” The shirt, sold by Crooked Media, is a loud but also subtle way for Tennant to continue to show his support for LGBTQ+ youth. Considering the recent influx of attacks against trans kids, Tennant’s decision to sport such a loud and proud message across all of his Good Omens press is yet another reason to love this already iconic actor.

David Tennant wearing a “Leave Trans Kids Alone You Absolute Freaks” shirt is the best thing you’ll see this millennium.



God bless this man ? pic.twitter.com/8PsWctJQ4d — Pixelkitties ?️‍? ? (@pixelkitties) July 11, 2023

Tennant’s iconic fashion choice has already garnered some pushback from all the right (or rather, wrong) people online, but seeing a celebrity of Tennant’s caliber taking such a firm stance against bigotry is incredibly powerful, especially for young LGBTQ+ fans who may be questioning their identity in light of just how much hatred queer people are subjected to (especially online) every day. If you need more Tennant in your life, you won’t have to wait long—Good Omens season 2 hits Amazon Prime Video on July 28.

(featured image: Prime Video)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]