Fans were excited to see the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But that was only the first of many appearances Cox will make in the Marvel cinematic universe. In addition to No Way Home, Daredevil will show up in Echo and She-Hulk, before headlining a new solo series, Daredevil: Born Again in 2024. It’s a welcome return for the actor, who previously starred in 3 seasons of Daredevil on Netflix and the spinoff Defenders series.

And Daredevil will be sporting a new look in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Matt Murdock will be wearing a yellow and gold suit inspired by Jeph Loeb and Time Sale’s Daredevil Yellow. You can catch a glimpse of the costume in the latest She-Hulk promo:

Marvel also teased the costume in a post on the official She-Hulk Twitter account (you have to click on each image to see the full shot). It’s a cool new look for the Man Without Fear, and it will be exciting to see how Daredevil adapts to the MCU. Now our only question is: when is Jessica Jones going to show up?!

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts Thursday, August 18 on Disney+.

We are living in a society where Morbius was in theaters not once, but TWICE, and Batgirl can’t even get an HBO Max debut. — Kasey-Hulk: Attorney at Law (@RawbertBeef) August 3, 2022

