‘Daredevil: Born Again’ episode 5’s crossover character is a perfect example of how to connect the MCU

This week, we were blessed with not one but two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again. As Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) continues to struggle with New York City’s need for vigilantes and Daredevil specifically, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is slowly shedding his “politically correct” persona, giving into his vicious, violent urges once again. The parallels between Matt and Fisk are as intriguing as ever.

Daredevil: Born Again episode 5, “With Interest,” took a bold step away from Fisk’s story to focus on Matt’s run-in with a bank heist. The heist is, of course, connected to the wider narrative and Fisk’s scramble for power beyond his mayoral duties, but what this episode really did is show how the Marvel Cinematic Universe can maintain a sense of cohesion throughout its sprawling narrative without forcing more casual audiences to watch multiple projects.

In episode 5, Matt heads to New York Mutual to secure a loan for his new law practice. At the bank, he meets Yusuf Khan (Mohan Kapur), a kindly assistant bank manager who could not approve Matt for his loan but did help him keep all the hostages safe. Those of us who have diligently watched every Marvel project, even after Avengers: Endgame, know that Yusuf is Kamala Khan’s, aka Ms. Marvel’s, father. Those of you who are only tuning into Daredevil: Born Again because you’ve heard good things or because you’ve missed the Netflix show (completely understandable), don’t worry. Yusuf’s appearance won’t affect your enjoyment or understanding of Daredevil’s story in the slightest.

That’s the beauty of Yusuf’s role in this Born Again episode. While it firmly plants this part of Matt Murdock’s story within the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe, it does not detract from his journey. As the MCU has grown, it’s become increasingly difficult for it to maintain a sense of balance. New York City is one of the most important places in the MCU, mainly because it is a hotbed for heroes and villains. Yet so many MCU stories have left people wondering why other characters don’t show up to help or at least provide some sense of continuity.

The practical reason is always budgets and scheduling, of course. I don’t expect Benedict Cumberbatch to show up for an episode of Daredevil, even after his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Including a minor character like Yusuf, though, who isn’t an influential MCU hero, can still provide a genuine sense of reality. You run into people you know when you least expect it, right? You may meet people who know someone you work with or go to the same gym as you at a party. Why shouldn’t the same thing happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Episode 6, “Excessive Force,” included a similar, albeit smaller, cameo. In this case, the cameo was related to Fisk’s story. At a party, Fisk runs into Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton), who first appeared in the MCU in the severely underrated Hawkeye miniseries (Fisk had a role in that, too). In that story, Duquesne was in a relationship with Kate Bishop’s mother and later helped Kate and Clint Barton in the fight against the tracksuit mafia. Again, Dusquesne’s presence won’t confuse casual viewers, but it certainly makes the MCU feel much more connected and lived in for the rest of us.

I don’t need every MCU movie or show to include dozens of major heroes and earth-shattering reveals. Not everything can be Endgame, No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, or Avengers: Doomsday, and I don’t want it to be! That honestly sounds exhausting. If the MCU wants to continue to grow and grow believably, utilizing smaller characters like this, in brief roles that do not necessarily affect the larger story arc, may be exactly what this franchise needs.

