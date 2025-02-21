‘This needs to happen!’: Marvel fans rally behind the return of a street-level hero’s stand-alone show

There’s been plenty of good news on the Marvel Television front lately, with the highly anticipated release of Daredevil: Born Again right around the corner, and a hopeful update on Agatha All Along‘s season 2 prospects—and it may not be the only Disney+ MCU show getting a second chance.

Marvel Studios has certainly saturated Disney+ with TV originals in recent years, ranging from Emmy-winner WandaVision at best to the general consensus of mehhhhh? at worst. But one spinoff that flew completely under the radar was Hawkeye, which debuted on the streaming platform in late 2021.

For being a show about—let’s be real—the least popular Avenger, Hawkeye managed to pull off a nuanced story about family and duty set against the backdrop of New York City’s criminal underground, all while serving as what I assumed was Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) final bow. The show also introduced Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), an expert archer and Clint’s overly eager protégé, who’s a total delight here.

Saying Hawkeye is the MCU’s most unassuming entry isn’t necessarily a bad thing. In a time of multiverses, a holiday-themed action series about a retired Avenger, his sidekick, and a one-eyed golden retriever fighting bad guys was surprisingly refreshing. Audiences seem to agree—to this day, Hawkeye is one of the highest-rated Disney+ series next to Loki.

Although season 1 ended on a fairly conclusive note, it seems like the upper echelon at Marvel isn’t ruling out the idea of future seasons.

Marvel producer shares optimistic Hawkeye season 2 news as fans beg for the return of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, longtime Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum addressed the future of Marvel Television, particularly when it comes to live-action endeavors like Hawkeye.

“Hawkeye is another one that feels like you can make a second season of that show because it’s Christmas, because it’s Clint and Kate,” Winderbaum said. “You can kind of revisit it whenever, and we’re looking for opportunities to do that. But as we develop things for the future, I think they’re going to be designed to be multiple seasons, have more of a pattern, and be able to be released annually.”

On X (Twitter), MCU fans responded enthusiastically to the news, with one user writing: “This needs to happen!”

Hawkeye season 2 might be on the way, but fans shouldn’t get too excited yet

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first we’ve heard of the Hawkeye season 2 chatter. For one, when Disney released a 4K UHD collector’s edition of Hawkeye in December, it was listed as “The Complete First Season,” as opposed to “The Complete Series.” A sophomore season was also reported to be in early development last year (via The Direct), though Kevin Feige & co. have yet to confirm anything.

Personally, I’d love to see Hawkeye get its flowers with a season 2 renewal. However, the Young Avengers-shaped elephant in the room makes me skeptical that Marvel will revisit the contained Hawkeye universe anytime soon, especially with projects like Avengers: Doomsday on the horizon.

As for Kate, the door is wide open. She’s already been introduced to Yelena (Florence Pugh) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and will almost certainly be a key player in the MCU’s Phase 6, but I can’t say the same for Clint. I’d be interested to see what kind of arc showrunners could cook up for him in season 2, perhaps as Kate’s distant mentor. Either way, here’s hoping Winderbaum is serious about greenlighting additional seasons of Hawkeye, because I need a seasonal buddy comedy starring Kate and Clint stat.

