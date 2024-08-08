It Won’t Be Long Until Occult Anime ‘DAN DA DAN’ Wreaks Comedic Havoc on Our Screens

DAN DA DAN is basically Buzzfeed Unsolved in anime format. You have a psychic medium and an … alien enthusiast? Wait, how does that work, and why are these kids hunting unexplained forces?

Recommended Videos

Momo comes from a family of psychic mediums, and Okarun is passionate about the occult. Despite their beliefs in two unproven concepts, Momo and Okarun don’t get along. Momo believes in ghosts, but not aliens. Meanwhile, Okarun believes in aliens, but not ghosts. In this battle to prove concepts that are otherwise unknown and out of this world, who do you think would win?

It doesn’t matter who wins. This sounds like the start of an iconic adventure rom-com anime, and we’re staying tuned for it. Netflix announced that the series will be available in October 2024.

Aliens or Ghosts?

How will they even be able to tell if the thing they’re seeing is an alien or a ghost? Is there a way to confirm any of that, or will Momo and Okarun just base it on vibes? It doesn’t matter because they can argue about it while running for their lives.

Either way, Momo and Okarun will get the shock of their lives when they find out that both aliens and ghosts are real. Horrors will unfold in DAN DA DAN, yet all of us will be laughing while Momo and Okarun scream. Comedy aside, the story is also about Momo and Okarun, who are just a couple of teenagers who are still navigating the ins and outs of high school life. It’s messy and endearing if you look past the silly aliens and demons that are out to get them.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy