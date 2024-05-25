10 Best Rom-Com Anime, Ranked

If there’s anything anime gets right, it’s a good love story, so let’s rank the 10 best rom-com anime!

Anime fans know that rom-coms are one of the most beloved genres the media has to offer. There’s something about the way characters fall in love, and how they express their affection, that has people kicking their feet and clutching their chests. And what blends perfectly well with heart-fluttering romance? Why, comedy of course!

10. Fruits Basket

(TMS/8PAN)

Fruits Basket is only at number ten because some moments deviate a little too much from the romance comedy genre. Specifically, some moments where Tohru Honda recalls her emotional wounds and past trauma get a little too real, and it definitely is not as light of a watch compared to others on this list. However, it is way too good to not give a shoutout!

Fruits Basket follows the story of Tohru Honda, who suffers a major loss when her mother dies in a car accident, and decides to live in a forest near her school with only a tent as refuge. After a landslide destroys her tent, she is invited by the Sohma family to move into their home. There, Tohru discovers their family secret: the twelve members of the family are possessed by the spirits of the Chinese zodiac, and turn into their respective animals if they are feeling negative emotions or if hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Promising to keep their secret, Tohru resolves to break the curse.

9. Monthly Girls Nozaki-Kun

(Doga Kobo)

If there’s one thing I love, it’s when stoic male leads reveal their soft sides to the one they fall in love with! If you agree with me, then you’ll love Monthly Girls Nozaki-Kun!

In Monthly Girls Nozaki-Kun, high school student Chiyo Sakura confesses her love for Umetarou Nozaki. When she does, Nozaki gives her an autograph. See, what she didn’t know is that Nozaki is actually a famous shojo manga artist. Under the pen name Sakiki Yumeno, he is the mangaka of “Let’s Fall in Love,” published under Monthly Girl’s Romance. After learning this, Sakura agrees to work as Nozaki’s assistant. Will love bloom as the two work on “Let’s Fall in Love” together?

8. Toradora!

(J.C. Staff)

Toradora! a.k.a. the anime that gave us Miss Tsundere Taiga Aisaka herself. How can we not mention this anime when Taiga single-handedly sparked the tsundere trend?

In Toradora!, Ryuji Takasu is forced to live with sharp eyes that make him look like an intimidating delinquent. As he enters his second year of high school, Ryuji is ecstatic to be classmates with his crush, Minori Kushieda, and his best friend, Yusaku Kitamura. However, he unexpectedly crosses paths with Minori’s best friend, Taiga Aisaka, who, despite her short stature and adorable face, is considered the school’s “most dangerous animal” due to her short temper and violence.

Though initially hating one another, the two decide to work together after discovering they have feelings for each other’s best friends. As they continue to work together, something shifts between them. Who will they end up with in the end?

7. Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku

(A-1 Pictures)

Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku is a love story every anime fan dreams about, dating someone who has the same interests and passions as you is something most people aspire to have, but it isn’t as easy as it sounds.

In Wotakoi; Love Is Hard for Otaku, the story follows two office workers and lovers, Narumi Momose and Hirotaka Nifuji. While Narumi may appear like a normal office worker during work hours, she is actually a fujoshi otaku who loves idols and otome games. Hirotaka, on the other hand, is a gamer otaku who spends every free minute he has gaming. However, unlike Narumi, he is not ashamed of his interests. While the two seem perfect for each other, it’s not all anime and games. After all, love is hard for otaku!

6. Horimiya

(CloverWorks)

If anyone is looking for a romantic, hilarious high school anime, then Horimiya is the perfect one for you. My favorite thing about Horimiya is the fact that there isn’t any big drama; it’s a chill watch that is perfect for bingeing!

The story revolves around two high school students, Kyouko Hori and Izumi Miyamura. With Hori being a popular student and Miyamura being a loner, their paths crossing seems unlikely. However, Hori’s younger brother Souta returns home one day with a nosebleed and is escorted home by a boy with piercings and tattoos. To Hori’s surprise, she is informed that he is actually Miyamura. When Miyamura discovers Hori’s secret homebody lifestyle after returning Souta home, the two promise to keep their secret identity between them. As they agree to assist each other after school, the two find themselves closer than ever. Will love bloom between the unlikely couple?

5. Kaichou wa Maid-Sama!

(J.C. Staff)

Kaichou wa Maid-sama! is a classic rom-com anime! Released in 2010, it’s widely considered one of the best of all time. As a staple part of my childhood, I have to admit that rewatching Kaichou wa Maid-sama! is one of my guilty pleasures!

In Seika High School, Misaki Ayzaka stands out as the student council president of a predominantly male institution. She is nicknamed “the Demon President” due to her strict attitude toward the male population of the school. One day, she witness Takumi Usui breaking the heart of a girl, which causes her to cry. Though she reprimands him for making a girl cry, Usui doesn’t seem to bat an eye. The two cross paths soon after, but this time it is when Misaki is secretly working at a maid cafe. Intending to keep her job under wraps, she is embarrassed that Usui has discovered her secret and resolves not to let Usui ruin her reputation. As Usui continues to visit the cafe to tease Misaki, it begs the question of whether she will be able to keep her secret up much longer.

4. Ouran High School Host Club

(Bones)

Ouran High School Host Club has a special place in my heart, and if I were being 100% biased, it would be number one. Released in 2006, this 26-episode anime is filled with laughs, love, and a little bit of angst.

The story follows Haruhi Fujioka, a scholar who attends the elite private school, Ouran Academy. Unused to the rich and privileged lifestyle her classmates live, Haruhi stands out like a sore thumb. One day, Haruhi stumbles upon an abandoned music room as she seeks a quiet place to study. There, she meets the Host Club, a group of six male students who entertain female clients with themed parties and flirtatious banter.

When Haruhi accidentally destroys an antique vase worth ¥8,000,000, she incurs a debt she must pay and starts working as the Host Club’s errand boy. Initially mistaken as a boy, the members soon discover Haruhi is actually a girl. Haruhi is then made into the latest host at the Host Club while keeping her gender under wraps. While she works to repay her debt, will the Host Club be able to keep Haruhi’s secret while they all grow feelings for her?

3. Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War

(A-1 Pictures)

One of the best parts of Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War is seeing the unique ways the two leads try to get each other to confess their feelings first. The way they gamify confessing their feelings is hilarious and fun to watch.

Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War follows Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya, the student council president and vice president of Shuchiin Academy, respectively. The two appear to be a match made in heaven: Kaguya is the heir of a wealthy conglomerate empire, while Miyuki is the school’s top student and is well-loved in their community. Though they have feelings for one another, they refuse to be the first to confess, and they believe whoever does so is the “loser” in their relationship. Will they ever be able to be honest with themselves and admit their feelings?

2. Komi Can’t Communicate

(OLM Team Kojima)

Every introvert can relate to Komi Can’t Communicate. Witnessing the relationship between the two leads, despite the odds against them, is wholesome and is why this anime series is so beloved.

Komi Can’t Communicate follows Shoko Komi. During her first day at Itan Private High School, Komi immediately becomes popular due to her elegant and stoic bishojo beauty. However, it is only Hitohito Tadano, an average schoolboy in the same class as her, who discovers that Komi actually has a communication disorder that prevents her from speaking to others and makes her nervous around people. After learning about Komi’s goal of making 100 friends, Tadano resolves to help her reach her goal.

1. Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

(CloverWorks)

The premise of Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai is unique. With the unique concept of Adolescence Syndrome, watching the two main characters maneuver through their love and the mystery behind the phenomenon makes Rascal Does Not Dream one of the most interesting rom-coms to date.

In Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, Sakuta Azusagawa’s life takes a turn when he encounters teenage actress Mai Sakurajima dressed as a bunny girl in a library, with no one noticing her. Shocked that Sakuta can see her, Mai reveals that there are certain periods where no one can see her, even when she is dressing normally. Dubbed the Adolescence Syndrome, Sakuta resolves to uncover the mystery. As he does, he meets other girls who suffer from the same phenomenon. The two become close, and soon feelings blossom between them.

