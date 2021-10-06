comScore Cyrano Movie Trailer Brings Musical to Life With Peter Dinklage
Skip to main content

Things We Saw Today: Cyrano Movie Trailer Brings the Musical to Life With Peter Dinklage

By Rachel LeishmanOct 6th, 2021, 5:22 pm
 

Peter Dinklage and Hayley Bennett standing on opposite sides of the wall in Cyrano

The love triangle of Cyrano de Bergerac, Roxanne, and Christian is one that has, recently, been all the rage on stage. From the musical hitting off-Broadway in 2019 with Peter Dinklage and Jasmine Cephas Jones to James McAvoy playing another hot version of Cyrano on the West End, we’re really leaning into the “Cyrano is hot, actually” side of this show, and I’m okay with that. That has clearly carried on into Dinklage returning to his musical role as Cyrano in the Joe Wright film adaptation.

Releasing its first trailer today, Cyrano gives us a look at “Someone to Say” from the musical, and fair warning, I started to cry the minute that Haley Bennett started to sing as Roxanne.

The story of Cyrano de Bergerac is one that we know from adaptations like the 1987 film Roxanne, starring Steve Martin, or from reading the play by Edmond Rostand. But there is just something about this trailer that hit in a way I was not expecting, and my interest in Cyrano just increased tenfold.

With music from the band The National, Cyrano is definitely going to break my heart, and I can’t wait.

(image: MGM)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

  • We have our first look at The Princess Switch 3! (via Collider)

  • Desmond Chiam, Alexander Hodge, and Chris Pang join new comedy from Crazy Rich Asians scribe. (via Deadline)

  • “Without mandates to get a shot, some film and TV sets have been thrown into chaos as A-list holdouts have caused work stoppages, while others say, ‘It’s not my place to police anyone.'” (via The Holllywood Reporter)

Anything we missed out there today, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Assistant Editor

Rachel (she/her) is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album, and would sell her soul for Pedro Pascal as Kraven the Hunter. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. Secretly Grogu's mom and Lizzie Olsen's best friend.