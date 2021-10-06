The love triangle of Cyrano de Bergerac, Roxanne, and Christian is one that has, recently, been all the rage on stage. From the musical hitting off-Broadway in 2019 with Peter Dinklage and Jasmine Cephas Jones to James McAvoy playing another hot version of Cyrano on the West End, we’re really leaning into the “Cyrano is hot, actually” side of this show, and I’m okay with that. That has clearly carried on into Dinklage returning to his musical role as Cyrano in the Joe Wright film adaptation.

Releasing its first trailer today, Cyrano gives us a look at “Someone to Say” from the musical, and fair warning, I started to cry the minute that Haley Bennett started to sing as Roxanne.

The story of Cyrano de Bergerac is one that we know from adaptations like the 1987 film Roxanne, starring Steve Martin, or from reading the play by Edmond Rostand. But there is just something about this trailer that hit in a way I was not expecting, and my interest in Cyrano just increased tenfold.

With music from the band The National, Cyrano is definitely going to break my heart, and I can’t wait.

(image: MGM)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

We have our first look at The Princess Switch 3! (via Collider)

Mike Flanagan Sets Edgar Allan Poe-Inspired Limited Series ‘The Fall Of The House Of Usher’ At Netflix https://t.co/XqIKZiskdK — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 6, 2021

Desmond Chiam, Alexander Hodge, and Chris Pang join new comedy from Crazy Rich Asians scribe. (via Deadline)

HOLY HELL—Anti-Vax Lieutenant Governor of Idaho briefly took power as Acting Governor without permission to block all #COVID19 vaccine & testing mandates, while Governor was briefly away. @GovernorLittle rescinded Lt Governor @JaniceMcGeachin’s illegal order just 8 minutes after! pic.twitter.com/nSKm7SgySb — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 6, 2021

“Without mandates to get a shot, some film and TV sets have been thrown into chaos as A-list holdouts have caused work stoppages, while others say, ‘It’s not my place to police anyone.'” (via The Holllywood Reporter)

Anything we missed out there today, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]