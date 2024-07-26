Hopefully ‘The Bikeriders’ Will Find More Success on Peacock Than It Did at the Box Office

One of the most-talked-about movies of the year so far, The Bikeriders, had an underwhelming run at the box office despite its loaded cast.

The film is now coming to streaming, as Peacock has announced that the Jeff Nichols directorial will exclusively be available on the platform on August 9, 2024. While the movie was only able to generate a revenue of $34 million at the global box office against a similar budget, it got positive reception from critics, with Jodie Comer’s performance being singled out.

Inspired by the photobook of the same name by Danny Lyons, the movie follows the lives of a Chicago-based motorcycle club, led by its founder, Johnny Davis (Tom Hardy). Things get complicated when sparks fly between strong-willed Kathy (Jodie Comer) and hot-headed Benny (Austin Butler), a young member of the motorcycle club. As time progresses, the club takes on a violent identity, forcing Benny to choose between his allegiance to the crew or responsibility towards his wife.

Two-time Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water), Mike Faist (Challengers), Boyd Halbrook (Narcos), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead), and Karl Glusman (Watcher) appear in supporting roles. Damon Herriman, Beau Knapp, Emory Cohen, Toby Wallace, Happy Anderson, Paul Sparks, and Will Oldham round out the cast.

The film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in 2023, following which it got a theatrical release via Focus Features in June. Producers on the film include Sarah Green, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Arnon Milchan.

Known for frequent collaborations with Michael Shannon, Nichols has built an impressive body of work so far, with titles including Shotgun Stories, the 2011 psychological thriller Take Shelter, Matthew McConaughey-starrer Mud, Midnight Special, Loving, and The Bikeriders. Nichols will next direct the adaptations based on Cormac McCarthy novels The Passenger and Stella Maris, with Arnon Milchan’s New Regency attached to produce.

