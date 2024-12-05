‘Could’ve gave it to a real trans person’: ‘Squid Game’ season 2 is under fire for not hiring a trans actress for trans role

Squid Game season 2 is under fire for giving the role of a transgender woman to a cis actor, Park Sung-hoon, instead of hiring a trans actress.

Three years after becoming one of Netflix’s most popular shows, Squid Game season 2 is gearing up for its premiere. The survival thriller series follows Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), a cash-strapped man who enters a game show called Squid Game in an attempt to win money. However, in the arena, he and the other 455 competitors realize the price of losing the game is death. Even so, the contestants continue competing in children’s games in hopes of winning the grand prize. The show was praised for its performances and thoughtful commentary on capitalism and inequality.

In the first season, most of the prominent players are gamblers, people who were swindled, made bad investment choices, or are trying to better the lives of their families. Hence, it’s quite exciting that season 2 is getting even more unique in its exploration of the reasons people may be willing to die for a cash prize. Season 2 will feature a transgender woman who plays the games due to her hopes of earning enough money for gender-affirming surgery. Unfortunately, the casting for the character has sparked controversy.

Park Sung-hoon cast as transgender woman in Squid Game season 2

Recently, Netflix posted a “Meet the Cast” video for Squid Game season 2. In the video, Park reveals he is playing Hyun-ju, “a former special forces soldier and transgender woman.” She joins the games to raise money for her gender-affirming surgery. Despite facing “prejudice and tough situations,” Hyun-ju quickly arises as a natural leader. Park states, “She breaks down stereotypes and shines as an inspiring character.”

While Hyun-ju’s story sounds intriguing, many were quick to question why a transgender actress wasn’t chosen to portray her. It’s well-known that the transgender community is significantly underrepresented onscreen, making it all the more important that these roles are given to people who can accurately reflect them. When a show or film includes a transgender character but fails to use it as an opportunity to hire a transgender actor, it feels like it falls short of authentic representation. On social media, users slammed Squid Game for not giving the role to a transgender actress.

However, some commenters pointed out that South Korea is different from the United States when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights, suggesting that simply having a transgender character was still a sign of progress.

Homosexuality is still considered taboo in the country, and although individuals can change their legal sex, transgender individuals still face high levels of discrimination. Hence, it is correct that Squid Game including a transgender character at all is a small sign of progress. Even so, the fact that this representation could be improved and that progress can still be made should be noted. Some individuals may see Hyun-ju as a “win” for the LGBTQ+ community, but that doesn’t mean progress should stop there.

