What Does ‘One Piece’ Have In Store for Us in 2024?

One Piece marches forth in 2024, with even more chapters added to the already insanely long manga by Eiichiro Oda. Luffy and his band of Straw Hat pirates have grown from strength to strength, but as the end of the manga draws near, here is what appears to be the final countdown for One Piece.

One Piece is considered one of the most iconic shonen manga ever written, and it has been going on for a long, long time. It began its run in 1997, with the first issue released in July of that year. Since then, the manga has accumulated over 1100 chapters, found on the pages of Weekly Shōnen Jump, Japan’s number one shonen manga publication.

Oda had previously stated that he had planned to end the manga in 2024—however, that may not happen. The manga is in its “Final Saga,” currently on the “Egghead Arc,” but sagas have been known to go on for years, so we cannot say for certain that it will be ending anytime soon, though the story is already beginning to build to a great climax. At the time of writing, chapter 1110 has just been released as of March 17 (March 18 in JST).

Though there is no exact timetable for when chapters will be released, we can take an educated guess based on the fact that Oda usually releases one a week for three weeks before taking a break to reflect on the story and have a breather before pushing on. Here is a look at what we expect to be the release dates (based on PST and EST) for One Piece chapters for the rest of the year.

Chapter 1111 – March 24, 2024

Chapter 1112 – March 31, 2024

Chapter 1113 – April 14, 2024

Chapter 1114 – April 21, 2024

Chapter 1115 – April 28, 2024

Chapter 1116 – May 12, 2024

Chapter 1117 – May 19, 2024

Chapter 1118 – May 26, 2024

Chapter 1119 – June 9, 2024

Chapter 1120 – June 16, 2024

Chapter 1121 – June 23, 2024

Chapter 1122 – July 7, 2024

Chapter 1123 – July 14, 2024

Chapter 1124 – July 21, 2024

Chapter 1125 – Aug. 4, 2024

Chapter 1126 – Aug. 11, 2024

Chapter 1127 – Aug. 18, 2024

Chapter 1128 – Sept. 1, 2024

Chapter 1129 – Sept. 8, 2024

Chapter 1130 – Sept. 15, 2024

Chapter 1131 – Sept. 29, 2024

Chapter 1132 – Sept. 6, 2024

Chapter 1133 – Sept. 13, 2024

Chapter 1134 – Sept. 27, 2024

Chapter 1135 – Nov. 10, 2024

Chapter 1136 – Nov. 17, 2024

Chapter 1137 – Nov. 24, 2024

Chapter 1138 – Dec. 8, 2024

Chapter 1139 – Dec. 15, 2024

Chapter 1140 – Dec. 22, 2024

This, of course, can change, as Oda may choose to extend his hiatus for more than one week, or other issues may arise that could stall a chapter’s release. It’s not possible to predict every single release date for the entire year, but the above dates are a decent estimate as to when fans can expect to see new chapters.

Where is the anime at?

(Toei Animation)

The One Piece anime is not far behind the manga. Currently, it is also on the “Egghead Arc,” with episode 1097, “The Will of Ohara! The Inherited Research” having aired on March 17. This episode corresponds to chapters 1066 and 1067 of the manga, meaning there is now a 42-chapter difference between the manga and the anime.

Once the manga finishes, it won’t take the anime long to catch up to the end, finally ending the nearly 30-year-old story and leaving fans both bereft and, hopefully, satisfied. We still have the live-action to follow along with, and given that the first season was actually praised (one of the few anime to live-action adaptions to be received well), we can hope for more of Oda’s story to be told in this format.

(featured image: Weekly Shōnen Jump/Eiichiro Oda)

