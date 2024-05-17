A Complete Guide to Every Season and Episode of ‘Bluey’

Bluey has become a major hit among kids and parents alike in the past couple of years, but the beloved animated series has been around a lot longer than many fans realize. If you’re just getting into Bluey, you have a TON of episodes to look forward to.

Just remember that when you get to the bottom of this list of every season and episode of Bluey, I am the one you should thank. My fingers, once so powerful and sure, are certain be ruined typing this many words.

Season 1, Part 1

Magic Xylophone (October 1, 2018) Hospital (October 2, 2018) Keepy Uppy (October 3, 2018) Daddy Robot (October 4, 2018) Shadowlands (October 5, 2018) The Weekend (October 6, 2018) BBQ (October 7, 2018) Fruitbat (October 8, 2018) Horsey Ride (October 9, 2018) Hotel (October 10, 2018) Bike (October 11, 2018) Bob Bilby (October 12, 2018) Spy Game (October 13, 2018) Takeaway (October 14, 2018) Butterflies (October 15, 2018) Yoga Ball (October 16, 2018) Calypso (October 17, 2018) The Doctor (October 18, 2018) The Claw (October 19, 2018) Markets (October 20, 2018) Blue Mountains (October 21, 2018) The Pool (October 22, 2018) Shops (October 23, 2018) Wagon Ride (October 24, 2018) Taxi (October 25, 2018) The Beach (October 26, 2018)

Season 1, Part 2

Pirates (April 1, 2019) Grannies (April 2, 2019) The Creek (April 3, 2019) Fairies (April 4, 2019) Work (April 5, 2019) Bumpy and the Wise Old Wolfhound (April 6, 2019) Trampoline (April 7, 2019) The Dump (April 8, 2019) Zoo (April 9, 2019) Backpackers (April 10, 2019) The Adventure (April 11, 2019) Copycat (April 12, 2019) The Sleepover (April 13, 2019) Early Baby (April 14, 2019) Mums and Dads (April 15, 2019) Hide and Seek (April 16, 2019) Camping (April 17, 2019) Mount Mumandad (April 18, 2019) Kids (April 19, 2019) Chickenrat (April 20, 2019) Neighbours (April 21, 2019) Teasing (April 22, 2019) Asparagus (April 23, 2019) Shaun (April 24, 2019) Daddy Putdown (April 25, 2019) Verandah Santa (December 12, 2019)

Season 2, Part 1

Dance Mode (March 17, 2020) Hammerbarn (March 18, 2020) Featherwand (March 19, 2020) Squash (March 20, 2020) Hairdressers (March 21, 2020) Stumpfest (March 22, 2020) Favourite Thing (March 23, 2020) Daddy Dropoff (March 24, 2020) Bingo (March 25, 2020) Rug Island (March 26, 2020) Charades (March 27, 2020) Sticky Gecko (March 28, 2020) Dad Baby (March 29, 2020) Mum School (March 30, 2020) Trains (March 31, 2020) Army (April 1, 2020) Fancy Restaurant (April 2, 2020) Piggyback (April 3, 2020) The Show (April 4, 2020) Tickle Crabs (April 5, 2020) Escape (April 6, 2020) Bus (April 7, 2020) Queens (April 8, 2020) Flat Pack (April 9, 2020) Helicopter (April 10, 2020) Sleepytime (April 11, 2020)

Season 2, Part 2

Grandad (October 25, 2020) Seesaw (October 26, 2020) Movies (October 27, 2020) Library (October 28, 2020) Barky Boats (October 29, 2020) Burger Shop (October 30, 2020) Circus (October 31, 2020) Swim School (November 1, 2020) Café (November 2, 2020) Postman (November 3, 2020) The Quiet Game (November 4, 2020) Mr Monkeyjocks (November 5, 2020) Double Babysitter (November 6, 2020) Bad Mood (November 7, 2020) Octopus (November 8, 2020) Bin Night (November 9, 2020) Muffin Cone (November 10, 2020) Duck Cake (November 11, 2020) Handstand (November 12, 2020) Road Trip (November 13, 2020) Ice Cream (November 14, 2020) Dunny (November 15, 2020) Typewriter (November 16, 2020) Baby Race (November 17, 2020) Christmas Swim (December 1, 2020) Easter (April 4, 2021)

Season 3, Part 1

Perfect (September 5, 2021) Bedroom (November 22, 2021) Obstacle Course (November 23, 2021) Promises (November 24, 2021) Omelette (November 25, 2021) Born Yesterday (November 26, 2021) Mini Bluey (November 27, 2021) Unicorse (November 28, 2021) Curry Quest (November 29, 2021) Magic (November 30, 2021) Chest (December 1, 2021) Sheepdog (December 2, 2021) Housework (December 3, 2021) Pass the Parcel (December 4, 2021) Explorers (December 5, 2021) Phones (December 6, 2021) Pavlova (December 7, 2021) Rain (December 8, 2021) Pizza Girls (December 9, 2021) Driving (December 10, 2021) Tina (December 11, 2021) Whale Watching (December 12, 2021) Family Meeting (December 13, 2021) Faceytalk (December 14, 2021) Ragdoll (December 15, 2021) Fairytale (December 16, 2021)

Season 3, Part 2

Musical Statues (June 13, 2022) Stories (June 14, 2022) Puppets (June 15, 2022) Turtleboy (June 16, 2022) Onesies (June 17, 2022) Tradies (June 18, 2022) Granny Mobile (June 19, 2022) Space (June 20, 2022) Smoochy Kiss (June 21, 2022) Dirt (June 22, 2022) The Decider (June 23, 2022)

Season 3, Part 3

Cubby (April 9, 2023) Exercise (April 16, 2023) Relax (April 23, 2023) Stickbird (April 30, 2023) Show and Tell (May 7, 2023) Dragon (May 14, 2023) Wild Girls (May 21, 2023) TV Shop (May 28, 2023) Slide (June 4, 2023) Cricket (June 11, 2023)

Season 3, Part 4

Ghostbasket (April 7, 2024) The Sign (April 14, 2024) Surprise! (April 21, 2024)

