A Complete Guide to Every Season and Episode of ‘Bluey’

Bluey has become a major hit among kids and parents alike in the past couple of years, but the beloved animated series has been around a lot longer than many fans realize. If you’re just getting into Bluey, you have a TON of episodes to look forward to.
Just remember that when you get to the bottom of this list of every season and episode of Bluey, I am the one you should thank. My fingers, once so powerful and sure, are certain be ruined typing this many words.
Season 1, Part 1
- Magic Xylophone (October 1, 2018)
- Hospital (October 2, 2018)
- Keepy Uppy (October 3, 2018)
- Daddy Robot (October 4, 2018)
- Shadowlands (October 5, 2018)
- The Weekend (October 6, 2018)
- BBQ (October 7, 2018)
- Fruitbat (October 8, 2018)
- Horsey Ride (October 9, 2018)
- Hotel (October 10, 2018)
- Bike (October 11, 2018)
- Bob Bilby (October 12, 2018)
- Spy Game (October 13, 2018)
- Takeaway (October 14, 2018)
- Butterflies (October 15, 2018)
- Yoga Ball (October 16, 2018)
- Calypso (October 17, 2018)
- The Doctor (October 18, 2018)
- The Claw (October 19, 2018)
- Markets (October 20, 2018)
- Blue Mountains (October 21, 2018)
- The Pool (October 22, 2018)
- Shops (October 23, 2018)
- Wagon Ride (October 24, 2018)
- Taxi (October 25, 2018)
- The Beach (October 26, 2018)
Season 1, Part 2
- Pirates (April 1, 2019)
- Grannies (April 2, 2019)
- The Creek (April 3, 2019)
- Fairies (April 4, 2019)
- Work (April 5, 2019)
- Bumpy and the Wise Old Wolfhound (April 6, 2019)
- Trampoline (April 7, 2019)
- The Dump (April 8, 2019)
- Zoo (April 9, 2019)
- Backpackers (April 10, 2019)
- The Adventure (April 11, 2019)
- Copycat (April 12, 2019)
- The Sleepover (April 13, 2019)
- Early Baby (April 14, 2019)
- Mums and Dads (April 15, 2019)
- Hide and Seek (April 16, 2019)
- Camping (April 17, 2019)
- Mount Mumandad (April 18, 2019)
- Kids (April 19, 2019)
- Chickenrat (April 20, 2019)
- Neighbours (April 21, 2019)
- Teasing (April 22, 2019)
- Asparagus (April 23, 2019)
- Shaun (April 24, 2019)
- Daddy Putdown (April 25, 2019)
- Verandah Santa (December 12, 2019)
Season 2, Part 1
- Dance Mode (March 17, 2020)
- Hammerbarn (March 18, 2020)
- Featherwand (March 19, 2020)
- Squash (March 20, 2020)
- Hairdressers (March 21, 2020)
- Stumpfest (March 22, 2020)
- Favourite Thing (March 23, 2020)
- Daddy Dropoff (March 24, 2020)
- Bingo (March 25, 2020)
- Rug Island (March 26, 2020)
- Charades (March 27, 2020)
- Sticky Gecko (March 28, 2020)
- Dad Baby (March 29, 2020)
- Mum School (March 30, 2020)
- Trains (March 31, 2020)
- Army (April 1, 2020)
- Fancy Restaurant (April 2, 2020)
- Piggyback (April 3, 2020)
- The Show (April 4, 2020)
- Tickle Crabs (April 5, 2020)
- Escape (April 6, 2020)
- Bus (April 7, 2020)
- Queens (April 8, 2020)
- Flat Pack (April 9, 2020)
- Helicopter (April 10, 2020)
- Sleepytime (April 11, 2020)
Season 2, Part 2
- Grandad (October 25, 2020)
- Seesaw (October 26, 2020)
- Movies (October 27, 2020)
- Library (October 28, 2020)
- Barky Boats (October 29, 2020)
- Burger Shop (October 30, 2020)
- Circus (October 31, 2020)
- Swim School (November 1, 2020)
- Café (November 2, 2020)
- Postman (November 3, 2020)
- The Quiet Game (November 4, 2020)
- Mr Monkeyjocks (November 5, 2020)
- Double Babysitter (November 6, 2020)
- Bad Mood (November 7, 2020)
- Octopus (November 8, 2020)
- Bin Night (November 9, 2020)
- Muffin Cone (November 10, 2020)
- Duck Cake (November 11, 2020)
- Handstand (November 12, 2020)
- Road Trip (November 13, 2020)
- Ice Cream (November 14, 2020)
- Dunny (November 15, 2020)
- Typewriter (November 16, 2020)
- Baby Race (November 17, 2020)
- Christmas Swim (December 1, 2020)
- Easter (April 4, 2021)
Season 3, Part 1
- Perfect (September 5, 2021)
- Bedroom (November 22, 2021)
- Obstacle Course (November 23, 2021)
- Promises (November 24, 2021)
- Omelette (November 25, 2021)
- Born Yesterday (November 26, 2021)
- Mini Bluey (November 27, 2021)
- Unicorse (November 28, 2021)
- Curry Quest (November 29, 2021)
- Magic (November 30, 2021)
- Chest (December 1, 2021)
- Sheepdog (December 2, 2021)
- Housework (December 3, 2021)
- Pass the Parcel (December 4, 2021)
- Explorers (December 5, 2021)
- Phones (December 6, 2021)
- Pavlova (December 7, 2021)
- Rain (December 8, 2021)
- Pizza Girls (December 9, 2021)
- Driving (December 10, 2021)
- Tina (December 11, 2021)
- Whale Watching (December 12, 2021)
- Family Meeting (December 13, 2021)
- Faceytalk (December 14, 2021)
- Ragdoll (December 15, 2021)
- Fairytale (December 16, 2021)
Season 3, Part 2
- Musical Statues (June 13, 2022)
- Stories (June 14, 2022)
- Puppets (June 15, 2022)
- Turtleboy (June 16, 2022)
- Onesies (June 17, 2022)
- Tradies (June 18, 2022)
- Granny Mobile (June 19, 2022)
- Space (June 20, 2022)
- Smoochy Kiss (June 21, 2022)
- Dirt (June 22, 2022)
- The Decider (June 23, 2022)
Season 3, Part 3
- Cubby (April 9, 2023)
- Exercise (April 16, 2023)
- Relax (April 23, 2023)
- Stickbird (April 30, 2023)
- Show and Tell (May 7, 2023)
- Dragon (May 14, 2023)
- Wild Girls (May 21, 2023)
- TV Shop (May 28, 2023)
- Slide (June 4, 2023)
- Cricket (June 11, 2023)
Season 3, Part 4
- Ghostbasket (April 7, 2024)
- The Sign (April 14, 2024)
- Surprise! (April 21, 2024)
