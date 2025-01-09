Edgar Wright’s ‘The Running Man’ gets even more stacked as Colman Domingo joins the cast

The impossible has happened: The Edgar Wright remake of The Running Man has somehow got even more stacked! News broke in an exclusive to Deadline that Colman Domingo joined the cast, led by Glen Powell.

Powell is playing Ben Richards, a man who is at the end of his rope and joins a game to try and get money for his sick child. Domingo is rumored play the host of the dangerous game that Richards finds himself in. Originally, the role was played by Richard Dawson, who famously hosted Family Feud. Given that news, I am going to need Domingo wearing a Dawson-esque suit.

Richards is part of a man aptly called “The Running Man” that has contestants attempting to hide away and out run game hunters. Think The Most Dangerous Game but televised with people hoping that you die. It is also a bit of The Hunger Games and all of it really is ripe for adaptation. So it is exciting that Wright is tackling this and bringing The Running Man to a new generation of film-goers.

We do not know much about the film outside of the cast and the plot of the Stephen King book that it is based on. Reports state that the Wright adaptation, that he has co-written with Michael Bacall, is more accurate to the King novel of the same name instead of the 1987 film that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as Ben.

Domingo joins the cast with Powell, Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, Powell’s Twisters co-star Katy O’Brian, Karl Glusman, William H. Macy, and Daniel Ezra. We know that Macy is playing someone attempting to help Ben, O’Brian is playing a fellow contestant, Pace is one of the game hunters, and Brolin is a producer of the show.

As of now, the movie is set to be release on November 7, 2025 and I cannot wait to celebrate my birthday by watching the latest Edgar Wright film!

