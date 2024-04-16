Classroom of the Elite’s third season proved that being a genius isn’t everything. Aside from losing a chess game because of a cunning insider, Ayanokoji and his class are now advancing towards their second year in high school while still being Rank D.
The next season will have new students in the lower years. Some allied classrooms might even become rivals against Ayanokoji’s class. That’s just part of life at this turbulent and special high school, but when can we watch the fourth season of Classroom of the Elite?
So far, Studio Lerche, the animation studio behind Classroom of the Elite, hasn’t said anything about a fourth season. Nothing has been confirmed, but the light novel suggests that we will be getting another season since the source material is already far ahead.
There’s been no word about the fourth season of the anime, but it should adapt the storyline of the 2nd Year Arc. Class 1-D will become Class 2-D in the coming arc, but there are many threats to the possible rise of Class 2-D to a better rank since there will be new students. Some of them may even be from the White Room. In a school full of excellent people, it may be hard to spot another one like Ayanokoji in the crowd.
If another student from the White Room comes along, they may become a disruptor against Ayanokoji’s goals with Class 2-D.
(featured image: Lerche Studio)