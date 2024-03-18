Here’s to More Geniuses and 4D Chess in ‘Classroom Of The Elite’ Season 3 Episode 12

Chess is a hard game, but Classroom of the Elite made it meta. What’s the point of showing Horikita playing chess against Hashimoto when the real ones at play were Sakayanagi and Ayanokoji?

I’m not complaining, but that match went from genius to god mode real quick. It wasn’t the speed at which Ayanokoji and Sakayanagi were playing that was alarming. Their moves were purposeful and decisive.

Ayanokoji’s class would’ve won the chess match if his own father hadn’t rigged the game in his own son’s favor. Well, you can’t expect anything from an evil guy who was happy to conduct human experiments on his son.

But we can all hate on Professor Ayanokoji in the coming episodes. Classroom of the Elite Season 3, Episode 12, will be available on Crunchyroll on March 20, 2024.

While everybody’s intrigued by the chess match, it’s worth noting that Koenji really lives up to being a wildcard. He’s strong but also surprisingly intelligent with arithmetic. Alas, he lives to be a menace and has decided not to answer the rest of the questions until the last and most difficult number comes up.

Anime: Classroom of the Elite S3 pic.twitter.com/jaKl3M7YLT — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) March 18, 2024

There’s at least a silver lining in this loss for Ayanokoji. He’s found what can be likened to a friend in Sakayanagi, who revealed to have been observing him since he was a child. Is it still friendship if you never talk to each other? Both are geniuses, so who knows?

Their ways are beyond ours, mere mortals! Jokes aside, Sakayanagi has always had admiration for Ayanokoji from afar. The latter has never been challenged in chess before, and even if he was technically the winner of that round, Ayanokoji must have at least recognized Sakayanagi’s genius.

(featured image: Crunchyroll)

