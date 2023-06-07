All ‘Child’s Play’ Chucky Movies Ranked Worst to Best

Hi, I’m sorry … I’m definitely not Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) or a killer doll in general. But Chucky sure is frightening, isn’t he? Child’s Play is a beloved horror franchise with a gay creator, Don Mancini, and many iconic performances and horror moments. It’s not every day that a popular horror franchise is created by a queer person. Nor is it every day that said franchise has plenty of queer characters in it.

However, I’m not here to solely discuss representation in the Child’s Play franchise. I’m here to rank the films and explain why some end up at the bottom of the toy box. Don’t get me wrong, Child’s Play is actually a consistent franchise that doesn’t meddle with continuity. But there are some entries that aren’t top tier.

8. Child’s Play 3

(Universal Pictures)

It’s no secret that Child’s Play 3 (1991) is one of the most disliked films in the Child’s Play franchise. Despite Don Mancini’s great screenwriting, this sequel isn’t up to snuff compared to previous entries. The film follows Andy Barclay (Justin Whalin) in a military school eight years after Child’s Play 2 (1990). Everything that was enjoyable about the previous film is lost in Child’s Play 3. Alex Vincent was replaced by Justin Whalin as Andy, the characters are relatively forgettable, and the military setting isn’t fun to spend time in. And it’s telling that that Don Mancini himself considers Child’s Play 3 his least favorite in his own franchise.

7. Child’s Play (2019)

(United Artists Releasing and Elevation Pictures)

The main reason I didn’t put the Child’s Play (2019) remake/reboot at the bottom is because of the creative kills. Otherwise? It’s a very middling remake and doesn’t embody the flavor of the original films. The plot follows a young boy and his mom who find themselves in a horrifying situation involving a high-tech AI doll. Yes, that’s right, Chucky, voiced by Mark Hamill, isn’t possessed in the remake. There’s decent commentary surrounding consumerism and the potential dangers of technology. However, the remake just doesn’t have the heart of the original films, and Chucky being an AI doll isn’t remotely as fun.

6. Seed of Chucky

(Rogue Pictures)

If you feel surprised by the fact that Seed of Chucky (2004) isn’t at the bottom, I don’t know what to tell you. The film is several steps above Child’s Play 3, and that’s primarily due to how Seed of Chucky knows what type of film it is. The film takes place six years after the events of Bride of Chucky (1998) and the focus is on Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) and Chucky’s child. Both killer parents return from the dead thanks to Glen (Billy Boyd)’s help. There’s a lot of wackiness in the plot and the meta is fun when you think about it. Unfortunately, the film suffers from being a victim of the times (some of the dialogue and artistic choices are iffy) and it being a horror comedy doesn’t work for everyone.

5. Bride of Chucky

(Universal Pictures)

Disliking the plot of Bride of Chucky is alright because the teen couple is pretty insufferable. However, Bride of Chucky marks the introduction of Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) and she’s fucking fantastic (and hot). The film follows Chucky and his former flame Tiffany Valentine as they attempt to possess a teenage couple. If we hadn’t been stuck with a dull protagonist couple, that would’ve made a huge chunk of the movie more enjoyable. But for the most part, it’s a fun horror comedy that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Not to mention the addition of a villainous woman is exactly what the franchise needed.

4. Cult of Chucky

(Universal Home Entertainment)

If you hate hospital horror films, then Cult of Chucky (2017) might not be for you. But I wouldn’t say writing off a sequel solely because of that is worth it. The film follows Nica Pierce from the previous film, who is institutionalized and framed for murdering her family. Of course Chucky shows up and it’s a gong show from there that involves the patients, the doctors, and legacy characters. There are many artistic shots and twists that work well. It definitely deserves to be high up on this list because of how uncomfortable the hospital setting is. In addition, the kills are artistic, and many twists unfold. And the ending directly sets up the Chuckyseries on Syfy, so it’s required viewing!

3. Curse of Chucky

(Universal Studios Home Entertainment)

The atmosphere is chef’s kiss in Curse of Chucky (2013) and it brought back scary Chucky again. It’s a sequel that’s not to be ignored, or dismissed, for that matter. The film follows Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) and her family, who has a history with Chucky that comes to light when he’s delivered to their home. It’s a gothic horror slasher with a range of characters, a bad ass final girl in Nica, brief sapphic romance, great cinematography, and cool kills. What’s not to enjoy about it? After all, Fiona Dourif is Brad Dourif’s daughter, thus cementing her horror icon status, especially as a disabled character.

2. Child’s Play

(MGM/UA Communications Co)

We wouldn’t have effective killer dolls without Don Mancini. Child’s Play scared the hell out of people and still does today. The film follows Andy Barclay and his mom who are terrorized by a possessed Good Guys doll named Chucky. It’s an iconic horror flick that makes anyone afraid of dolls coming to life. There’s an eerie atmosphere before Chucky speaks for the first time. And there’s so much atmosphere, with the movie being set in Chicago. There’s nothing bad to say about it because it’s a classic that deserves that title. Not to mention the performances are great, including young Alex Vincent, who is very cute and believable as a frightened child.

1. Child’s Play 2

(MGM/UA Communications Co)

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again—sequels sometimes top the original. Child’s Play 2 is set 2 years after Child’s Play and follows Chucky’s pursuit (after being resurrected) of Andy Barclay, who is living with a foster family. It’s buckets of fun, it introduces fan favorite Kyle (Christine Elise), and Chucky is out of control the whole time. Child’s Play 2 is the prime example of what a good horror sequel looks like. Everything you may have wanted from the first film is executed throughout this sequel. Many fans of the franchise include this at the top of their personal list.

(featured image: MGM)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]