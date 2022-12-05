Every ‘Chucky’ Episode (So Far), Ranked

The Child’s Play franchise has always been queer, campy, and full of horror references. And the Chucky TV show follows in its footsteps, all while existing in and expanding the same canon we’ve come to love. Not only have fans embraced the new characters and cast, but Chucky has given screen time to the franchise’s OG characters, as well. Fingers crossed for a third season!

As someone who really loves the Child’s Play franchise as a whole, it’s delightful to experience it in TV form. And even though I prefer season 1 in a lot of ways, both seasons are fucking great—which is what makes ranking all these Chucky episodes a bit of a task.

“Hail Mary” (season 2, episode 3)

(Syfy)

Let me preface this by saying that none of the Chucky episodes (so far) are complete garbage. I can rewatch every episode. Nevertheless, some episodes are weaker than others, and this is one of them. There are deeper messages within it (especially with the aversion therapy plot), but it’s mostly memorable for the kill scenes and the Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) dolls running around. Otherwise, there’s a lot of unnecessary conflict between Jake (Zackary Arthur) and Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and it’s really rough to watch.

“He Is Risen Indeed” (season 2, episode 6)

(Syfy)

It’s so unfortunate when an episode that heavily focuses on the kids suffers somehow. Even though we get answers to some questions, this episode falls flat. Between “The Colonel” being dispatched too quickly, Sister Ruth (Lara Jean Chorostecki)’s weird perspective on Chucky, and poor Nadine (Bella Higginbotham) dying in a way that was obvious a mile away, it’s just not a top tier episode for the show. And while there’s nothing wrong with mid-tier episodes, this one is relegated to the bottom.

“Just Let Go” (season 1, episode 4)

(Syfy)

This episode has interesting moments like flashbacks, Jake and Devon getting closer, and Jake choosing to save Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind). Other than all that, it’s just a middle of the road (if you will) type of episode. And it just can’t beat the previous episode in terms of the writing or the tension of the final moments.

“Halloween II” (season 2, episode 1)

(Syfy)

Compared to the season 1 finale, this episode doesn’t hit the same notes. I know that comparing both seasons is likely a silly thing to do, but I’m very much compelled to do so given how this season began. The relationship conflict between Jake and Devon wasn’t remotely necessary, nor was the introduction of Lexy’s substance abuse issues. Other than the horror references (I love the nod to Scream) and a few cute moments, it was an alright episode!

“Goin to the Chapel” (season 2, episode 7)

(Syfy)

This episode delivered a lot of shocking moments for us. I mean, seeing Father Bryce (Devon Sawa) explode was chaotic in the right way. And that’s partially what the franchise is known for! Not to mention that it ended the Chucky-Nica (Fiona Dourif) plot, and maybe gave Andy (Alex Vincent) and Kyle (Christine Elise) some closure. All of those loose ends were tied up in time for the finale. I’d say that overall, the episode achieved what it needed to.

“Cape Queer” (season 1, episode 6)

(Syfy)

There’s a lot to appreciate about this episode and how it impacts the characters. It’s tragic how the kids are forced to go through trauma after trauma. Poor Junior (Teo Briones) lost a parent because of Chucky, and it pushed him toward the dark side, and then Devon ends up an orphan at the end of the episode. It’s just a lot and that’s part of why season 1 is magic—most of the events have an impact and are necessary for the characters.

“Doll on Doll” (season 2, episode 5)

(Syfy)

What are the statistics surrounding doll-on-doll crime? Who the hell knows? What I do know is that this wacky episode is held together by Glen/Glenda (Lachlan Watson) and Tiffany. I find that most of what makes the season intriguing occurs outside of the Catholic school setting. I mean, who doesn’t love the meta moments that involve Jennifer Tilly and the Tiffany doll she’s voicing? She even murders her real-life sister in the show!

“The Sinners Are Much More Fun” (season 2, episode 2)

(Syfy)

Occasionally, the second episode of a season is better than its premiere. In this case that’s absolutely true, and we were fed well with this episode. There’s campiness, reveals (such as Nica working with Chucky), the introduction of Nadine, Chucky using a phone, and the return of Glen/Glenda (in human form). What’s not to love about the events that unfolded here?

“Give Me Something Good To Eat” (season 1, episode 2)

(Syfy)

Believe it or not, I included this episode in my list of the best Halloween TV episodes. And it still belongs there! The series starts off with a bang, and this episode continues that momentum. Chucky’s manipulation of Jake is worthy of a million sighs. But in the world of the series, Jake is justified in considering taking out Lexy, who mocks his (albeit abusive and homophobic) father’s death at a fucking Halloween party. It’s just an all around solid episode that shows how excellent season 1 is.

“Death on Denial” (season 2, episode 4)

(Syfy)

The camp was dialed up to 100 for this and I’m not even complaining. It’s so meta to see Gina Gershon, Joe Pantoliano (a.k.a. Joey Pants), Meg Tilly, and Sutton Stracke interact with who they believe is Jennifer Tilly. The episode has lots of references (including Bound, of course), features WWE wrestler Liv Morgan, and follows a different format by way of a murder mystery. It’s an absolute blast and actually moves the plot forward.

“Death by Misadventure” (season 1, episode 1)

(Syfy and USA)

In this premiere alone we got smooth character introductions, Jake vocalizing that he’s gay, Chucky being a complete asshole, and the death of a poor cat. This series is so much fun and also hits emotional beats that are very much needed. And while premiere episodes aren’t always the most exciting, this one gave us everything we were wanting in a Chucky series.

“I Like To Be Hugged” (season 1, episode 3)

(Syfy)

Chucky basically said, “It’s not my party, but I’ll kill if I want to” when he showed up at Lexy’s party. This is an unforgettable episode, not only because of the house fire, but also because it’s revealed that Charles Lee Ray (aka Chucky)’s first kill was his own mom! It’s truly a startling reveal and it tells us so much about Chucky’s backstory. The flashbacks may not be for everyone, but I sure as hell enjoyed most of them. Plus, this episode has just the right type of Gen Z shenanigans—having a party where everyone wears headphones? Sign me up!

“Little Little Lies” (season 1, episode 5)

(Syfy)

Without a doubt this episode is one of the best of the entire first season. Some character secrets are revealed, there are twists, and Jake and Devon kiss for the first time. The authenticity of Jake and Devon’s relationship is such a pleasure to witness. Of course, the writing of the end scene (you’ll never hear the Yeah Yeah Yeahs the same way again) is fantastic, but part of what makes the episode so good is the character work.

“An Affair To Dismember” (season 1, episode 8)

(Syfy)

Madness! Absolute madness! It’s a finale you can’t possibly forget because some characters have crossed lines they can’t uncross. The reveal that Tiffany was the one who called the police on Charles Lee Ray had jaws dropping. And her choosing Nica (albeit for obsessive reasoning) over Chucky proved she’d had enough. The casualties in this episode are pretty rough (minus Jake killing one of the Chucky dolls) and it goes to show how brutal the series is. Dispatching characters isn’t a problem for these writers, and more horror should be like that, honestly.

“Twice the Grieving, Double the Loss” (season 1, episode 7)

(Syfy)

Some shows need to take notes from the penultimate episode of Chucky‘s first season. The tension was like a pot of water that slowly bubbled and then boiled over when Junior killed his dad. Children killing their parent(s) isn’t always a shocking event, but at least Teo Briones and Devon Sawa understood the assignment. Their chemistry is perfect in depicting a family at the end of its rope. Combine that with Junior’s anger over his mother’s death, Devon and Jake breaking up, Devon being kidnapped by Nica-Chucky, and the army of Good Guy dolls, and it’s an episode worthy of 100 chefs’ kisses.

“Chucky Actually” (season 2, episode 8)

(Syfy)

Horror set during the holidays is usually bonkers and I absolutely love that. After the chaos the kids had to go through, they deserved a break. Does that mean they get one? Absolutely not. Chucky invading Lexy’s house to kill everyone with the world’s most silent chainsaw is worthy of a few laughs. On top of all that, GG (voiced by Billy Boyd) is cuter than ever, Jake and Devon make up, Lexy’s mom gets brutally murdered (it’s pretty wicked, though), Lexy gets a bloody final girl moment, and Caroline (Carina Battrick) ventures to the dark side.

Season 2 overall wasn’t as solid as season 1, but it gave us some memorable moments and episodes. The cast did a tremendous job with their characters, as always. And Chucky is a series that we deserve to see renewed several times over. After all, you shouldn’t fuck with the Chuck.

(featured image: Syfy)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]