Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey gets even more stacked as The Punisher joins the cast

As if Christopher Nolan’s next film could not get any better. His adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey continues to get more exciting with each new casting announcement.

Joining Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, and more in the film is none other than Frank Castle himself, Jon Bernthal. There has been no news about who Bernthal is playing or any of the official casting announcements but Bernthal joins the already stacked cast. Outside of Damon and Hathaway, Bernthal will be joined by returning Nolan actor, Robert Pattinson, who was in the film Tenet.

“Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology,” Universal posted on X. “The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.”

Christopher Nolan’s next film ‘The Odyssey’ is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026. — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPics) December 23, 2024

Bernthal is currently returning as Frank Castle in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again. He has also had a recurring role on the hit FX series The Bear as Michael Berzatto.

While we do not know who is playing who yet in Nolan’s take on The Odyssey, there are a number of roles that Bernthal can be playing. We don’t yet know whether or not Damon is confirmed to be playing Odysseus, King of Ithaca. And until we know more, we can only dream cast for now.

Bernthal’s inclusion in the film is exciting because Nolan does love to use the same actors in his projects. This would mark the first time the actor has worked with the director/writer and hopefully this sparks more collaborations between them. For now, The Odyssey continues to keep fans of the Homer poem excited.

I love and trust Nolan and his work and it is really exciting to see the cast continue to come out.

