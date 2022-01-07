Chris Noth Cut From And Just Like That Finale After Sexual Assault Accusations

CW: CONTENT WARNING: This post discusses sexual assault and misconduct.

Chris Noth has reportedly been edited out of the season finale of Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That… after multiple women came forward with sexual assault allegations against the actor.

Noth’s character Mr. Big, aka John Preston, died in the series premiere from a heart condition, but was expected to appear in a fantasy sequence in the season’s final episode, which drops on February 3. The finale sees Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) travel to Paris, where she spreads his ashes into the Seine from the Paris’ Pont des Arts bridge. Series producers decided to cut Noth’s appearance after the wave of sexual assault allegations came out.

Supermodel Beverly Johnson, who dated Noth, accused him of physically assaulting and threatening her in 1995, and eventually filed a restraining order against him.

Noth’s return to AJLT saw many women come forward with sexual assault allegations against the actor, all of which fit a similar pattern. For many of these women, the assaults took place in a pre-Me Too world, when Noth was at the height of his celebrity and influence. And women keep coming forward, including actor/director Zoe Lister-Jones, who called him a “sexual predator” and “consistently sexually inappropriate” in a lengthy Instagram post:

Since the accusations emerged, Peloton has removed their viral ad featuring Noth, whose character died immediately after using the exercise bike. Noth has also left the cast of CBS series The Equalizer, where he was a series regular. He has denied the allegations, calling them “categorically false.”

In light of the allegations, And Just Like That… stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis issued a joint statement saying, “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

More women continue to come forward alleging Noth’s gross and unprofessional behavior. Heather Kristin, who worked as a stand-in for Kristin Davis, described Noth’s “toxic behavior” in an essay for The Independent. She wrote, “The first time the ‘alpha male’ actor slid his hand down my back and over my butt, I flinched. I was in my mid-20’s and had worked as an extra on movie sets for over a decade; I had never been manhandled. ‘That’s your spot, sweetie,’ Noth said, inching even closer.”

She continued, “About a year later, Chris Noth pointed to another stand-in and said, ‘I want that one tied up, gagged, and brought to my trailer.’ When he got near me, I balled up my fists, squared my shoulders, and said, ‘This is my and her space.’ He backed up, dramatically putting his hands up in the air and said, ‘Whoa, there, little lady!’ He didn’t even know my name. I clenched my jaw and didn’t respond. The crew laughed. But I had had enough; I finally stood up for myself and for the other stand-in.”

