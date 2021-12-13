Ryan Reynolds Made Peloton the Perfect And Just Like That Response Ad

Warning: Major spoilers for the premiere of And Just Like That… ahead.

Stationary bike/cult fitness company Peloton has responded to the kerfuffle caused by its role in the premiere of the Sex and the City limited series reboot And Just Like That…

In case you missed it, Peloton was heavily featured in the episode as Mr. Big (Chris Noth) geared up to take his 1,000th ride with his favorite instructor, Allegra, played by real-life Peloton instructor Jess King. Following his workout, Big climbs off his bike and immediately has a heart attack.

And in the actual words of Carrie’s voice-over narration from the episode, “And just like that … Big died.”

Peloton on 8 Dec: Yay, we have a product placement on #AndJustLikeThat 🎉 Peloton on 9 Dec: pic.twitter.com/Zozf9ngblm — Ross Purves (@RossSPurves) December 9, 2021

Peloton was reportedly not aware of how its bike and brand were going to be used on the show and after the episode aired, the company’s stock dipped to its all-year low. A spokesperson released a statement saying other factors were likely more to blame for Big’s death and that exercise might actually have prolonged his life—an idea echoed by Miranda in the show’s second episode.

Now the company has released an ad made by Maximum Effort, the digital marketing firm co-founded by Ryan Reynolds, who also narrates the ad.

The commercial, which is titled “He’s Alive,” features Noth and Jess King (or possibly Big and Allegra?) sharing a romantic evening in front of a fireplace.

“To new beginnings,” the two cheers to each other. King tells Noth he looks great.

“I feel great,” Noth replies. “Shall we take another ride? Life’s too short not to.”

As they laugh, the camera pans out to show dual Pelotons and Reynolds’ voice-over comes in, speaking quickly like the side-effects tag at the end of an ad for prescription medication.

“And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs, and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases,” he says, his speech becoming even more rapid. “Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse, and reduces blood fat levels—he’s alive.”

respect to Chris Noth and Chris Noth only for getting his check for both “And Just Like That…” and this Peloton ad that suggests Mr. Big faked his own death so he could leave Carrie Bradshaw and run away with Jess King!!!!!!!https://t.co/8d8rO9OaQB — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) December 12, 2021

Chris Noth getting paid bags of money to do an episode and a half of a show, then bags more to make fun of it is one of the best flexes I’ve ever seen https://t.co/UqwV60lV2W — Justin Sherin (@wychstreet) December 13, 2021

This isn’t the first time Reynolds and Maximum Effort have capitalized on a viral Peloton moment in need of damage control. Two years ago, Reynolds nabbed the “Peloton wife” from the company’s widely-mocked recent ad and put her in an ad for his own Aviation Gin.

As with the latest Mr. Big ad, the turnaround on the idea was lightning fast, coming out just a few days after the original spot went viral. (Which happened a few weeks after it was first released.)

if we can put that spot together in 48 hours, you can do your workout today — Peloton (@onepeloton) December 13, 2021

If Reynolds is going to have this much success with a parody ad, it’s probably smart of Peloton to get him on their side of things. According to CNBC, the company’s stock rose more than 5% today. Who knows if that’s because of the ad or because the stock market is meaningless but either way, this couldn’t have hurt.

Today Peloton introduced the concept of Schrödinger’s Big, a character who may be considered simultaneously both alive and dead as a result of his fate being linked to opposing corporate interests — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) December 13, 2021

Peloton stock tumbling 11% in one day due to a fictional plot twist concerning a fictional character in a fictional television show is yet more evidence that the stock market is idiotic and shouldn’t be used as a prime determinative factor in global economics. — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) December 10, 2021

