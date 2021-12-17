Actor Chris Noth faces yet another allegation of sexual misconduct. This time, it comes from Zoe Lister-Jones who co-starred with North on an episode of Law and Order where he was allegedly drunk and made inappropriate comments towards her.

She recounts that during an interrogation scene he had a 22 oz. of beer under the table. She said that he would drink it between takes and, during one take, he got close to Lister-Jones, sniffed her neck, and whispered, “You smell good.”

Lister-Jones also stated that when she was working at a club in NY that was owned by North, on the few occasions he would show up, he was “consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter.”

“I didn’t say anything,” Lister-Jones said. “My friend at the club never said anything. It’s so rare that we do.”

As the allegations against Noth have come up, the accusations against him by his former girlfriend, Beverly Johnson, have come back into the conversation. Back in 1995, the model said that Noth “beat her,” made death threats, threatened to disfigure her, called her “25 times a day,” and “vowed to kill her dog.”

Horrifying. No charges were made against Noth, but people have found articles that confirm that it was absolutely something that was made public.

Johnson is also a survivor of Bill Cosby.

Noth has responded to the allegations made against him by denying them and telling THR: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

The two women, given pseudonyms, Zoe, now 40, and Lily, now 31, both allege they were sexually assaulted by him—Zoe in 2004 and Lily in 2015. They both said, separately, that their reason for coming forward was because of Noth’s return to Sex and the City through the current sequel series—that seeing him return into the public eye “stirred painful memories of incidents.”

Lily, now a journalist, reached out to THR in August. “I’m not sure how you go about this sort of story and how you find the other victims,” she wrote in an email. THR heard from Zoe in October. She still works in the entertainment industry and is fearful of repercussions if her identity were known. But “seeing that he was reprising his role in Sex and the City set off something in me,” she says. “For so many years, I buried it.” She decided it was time “to try to go public with who he is.”

Peloton has dropped Chris Noth’s ad following the allegations, and it seems like the bravery of Zoe and Lily has allowed other women to come forward.

(via A.V. Club, image: HBO)

