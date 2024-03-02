Netflix To Answer Age-Old Question: ‘Would You Love Me if I Was a Chicken Nugget?’

There’s a running gag on TikTok of women asking their partners questions like, “Would you still love me if I was a chicken nugget?” Now, one woman is actually going to find out the genuine answer to this question in Netflix’s Chicken Nugget.

Netflix has been capitalizing on the international appeal of Korean television for some time now. After all, one of the most successful Netflix shows of all time is the K-drama Squid Game. The streamer has invested billions to meet global demand for South Korea’s well-crafted and creative stories. However, this latest Korean comedy mystery is unlike any other series or movie on the platform. The first official trailer for Chicken Nugget dropped on February 28, just a few days before the series is set to arrive on Netflix on March 15. Meanwhile, the trailer has left viewers asking what in the world they just watched.

The trailer opens with two men desperately screaming at … a chicken nugget? They refer to the nugget as Min-ah, and viewers soon learn that the chicken nugget is actually the daughter of one of the men. Min-ah stepped into a mysterious machine and was transformed into the titular nugget. Now, it is up to her father and her father’s intern (who secretly has a crush on Min-ah) to save her. It’s unclear how they will do this or how they will keep Min-ah from being eaten. However, we see them in a bunch of bizarre situations, including writhing around on the floor and dancing awkwardly. Additionally, one scene appears to be the intern’s daydream in which he imagines going on a date with Min-ah and brushing sauce on her chicken nugget head. And they say romance is dead.

Needless to say, this doesn’t appear to be Netflix’s typical K-drama. However, it still managed to attract some major actors to star alongside the chicken nugget. Ryu Seung-ryong (Miracle in Cell No. 7) stars Min-ah’s father, Choi Seon-man, the president of a company called All Machines. Starring opposite Ryu is The King of Jokgu‘s Ahn Jae-hong as Baek-joong, Choi’s intern and Min-ah’s admirer. Kim Yoo-jung, best known for starring in Love in the Moonlight, appears as Choi Min-ah. Rounding out the cast is HoYeon Jung as a character named Hong Da, in her first role since Squid Game.

The official synopsis for Chicken Nugget reads:

“A woman steps into an odd machine and becomes… a chicken nugget?! Now, it’s up to her father and admirer to embark on a zany quest to bring her back.”

If Netflix wanted to grab our attention with that trailer and synopsis, they certainly succeeded. There are so many questions one can ask about this series, like what, how, and why, but viewers will have to wait until March 15 to find the answers in Chicken Nugget.

(featured image: Netflix)

