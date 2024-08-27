We talked to Channing Tatum about how grateful he is that he finally got to play Gambit

Today is a big day for fans of Channing Tatum’s Gambit. Ryan Reynolds shared a scene from Deadpool & Wolverine that showed Remy LeBeau alive and well after the battle in the void. Which only added fuel to the “Will Tatum get his own movie?” fire. And he’d probably do it!

Recommended Videos

I spoke to Tatum for his film Blink Twice and I took the opportunity to gush about his Gambit. Mainly because Gambit is my favorite X-Men character (along with Logan/Wolverine) and seeing him in action once again just filled me with a lot of joy. Tatum was very excited that I had on my Gambit shirt when I interviewed him but he also shared what the experience meant to him.

“I’ve had such a long journey with this person, this character and story and the fact that my buddy let me come be him and play dress up in his movie? I was just very happy,” he said at the end of our interview when I shared how much his Gambit meant to me and you could tell his excitement for the character went far beyond just fulfilling this dream for himself.

For years, fans wanted to see Tatum’s take on Gambit when news of him playing Remy came out but it all fell apart and left us with a void. Now that we’ve gotten a taste of his Gambit and we know that he is still alive? I think it is just going to have fans wanting to see more of him.

You can see my full interview with Tatum and Naomi Ackie here:

Christian Slater also wants more of Gambit

My favorite part of wearing my Gambit shirt to do these interviews was the shocking reaction it had from Christian Slater. Slater plays Tatum’s right hand man in Blink Twice and if given the chance, I think he’d also help get Tatum his own Gambit movie. When I joined the room with my Gambit shirt on, he got excited and it only continued on through our interview.

“Gambit solo movie!” he yelled out as I was saying my goodbye to everyone, and he’s not wrong!

The point is: The people want it and we’d love to see more of Channing Tatum as Remy!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy