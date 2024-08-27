‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ deleted scene just gave us some happy Gambit news!

It’s been a month since Deadpool & Wolverine said “Bye Bye Bye” to Fox’s Marvel universe. And thinking of all the superhero franchises that it gave us closure for still makes me kind of mushy! Who would’ve imagined Blade, Elektra, or even Gambit to show up, right?

Well, the appearance of Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau, a.k.a. Gambit, with that ridiculous accent that was so hard to decipher that even Deadpool had to break the fourth wall to take a dig at it, was one of the most fun cameos in the movie. And the Blink Twice actor has been enjoying talking about the superhero.

In an Instagram post after the film’s release, Tatum thanked Ryan Reynolds for fighting for him and Gambit. During interviews, he expressed that he has wanted the superhero to return to the screen in a Gambit movie for almost a decade now, but the decision lies with Marvel boss Kevin Feige and Disney’s Bob Iger now.

But could that decision have been made? Because a new video of a deleted scene from Deadpool & Wolverine, shared by Ryan Reynolds, has ignited a fresh wave of hope amongst Gambit fans that we could still get a Gambit movie!

The deleted scene takes place in The Void, after the battle with Cassandra Nova. Gambit walks through Nova’s lair, amidst bodies of her gang strewn on the floor, all beaten down, and then turns to look at something. We don’t see what he is looking at as the camera zooms in on Gambit’s face, but he is smiling. And as you look closely int his glassy eyes, you can see the Marvel sparkle circle reflected in them!

This could absolutely mean that as Hunter B-15 had promised Deadpool, the superheroes stuck in The Void were returned to their respective timelines. Gambit survived! In fact, this confirms what many spotted in the post-credits scene where Deadpool is at the TVA office and trying to prove to us that Johnny Storm indeed badmouthed Nova and Wade wasn’t lying about it. In the background, on one of the TVA monitors, this same scene plays.

Fans had enthusiastic reactions to the clip, wondering if it confirmed exactly what they think it means—that we might get a Gambit movie in the future! Honestly, that would be pretty cool. I can almost hear Gambit say, “Wooimbouttamakeanameformyselfere!”

Who is Gambit?

Gambit is a mutant who can use his mind to create and manipulate kinetic energy. He uses a deck of cards that he charges with this energy and his skill at throwing them as a weapon. Gambit’s other weapon is a bo staff used in Japanese martial arts, and he eventually joins the X-Men.

Back in 2014, there were talks of Channing Tatum being considered to play the superhero character in a Gambit movie, which then got stuck in developmental hell, and its release kept getting pushed back. After Disney acquired Fox, it officially canceled the film in 2019. That’s why Tatum’s appearance as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine was a pretty huge deal for fans of the superhero who had waited a long time to see the character on screen.

Would you be interested in seeing a Gambit movie?

