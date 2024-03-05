I’m Begging Somebody—Anybody—to Save Denji in Chapter 157 of ‘Chainsaw Man’

Chapter 156 of Chainsaw Man left many fans convulsing and confused. We’re used to seeing Denji get into the worst possible situations, but we’re at our breaking point. He’s been tortured and mutilated enough by Tatsuki Fujimoto, and somebody has to return the favor and help Denji out.

Even as he’s being chopped to bits and unconscious, Denji is still thinking about Nayuta’s well-being. It’s just as heartbreaking as seeing him laid on the operating table to be slaughtered.

Chainsaw Man can be hard to read, but if you’re up to it, Chapter 157 is coming on March 6, 2024. You can read the manga at Viz Media or the Manga Plus app.

Chainsaw man 156



PLEASE LET HER BE TAKE OUT IN THE MOST HORRIFIC AND PAINFUL WAY pic.twitter.com/9D3quO8zDy — amber ♡ (@tanijrou) February 27, 2024

Fumiko had a threatening introduction even back then. But witnessing her say that she wants to collect Denji’s dismembered parts is disturbing on another level, even for Chainsaw Man standards. It’s like she exists solely to torment Denji, going so far as mocking him for the deaths of his pets.

Now that Denji’s injured and in the heavily guarded detention center, is all hope lost?

Not exactly, because the last chapter implied that Asa would be coming to the rescue. Leaks suggest that she wouldn’t be alone in breaking Denji out of the nightmare he’s in, even if it means waging war against the facility. Denji might be losing, but the Asa and Denji shippers are already kicking and screaming at this possibility.

(featured image: Tatsuki Fujimoto)

