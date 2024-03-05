Skip to main content

I’m Begging Somebody—Anybody—to Save Denji in Chapter 157 of ‘Chainsaw Man’

By Mar 5th, 2024, 2:41 pm
Denji taken to the Detention Center to be dismembered in Chainsaw Man Chapter 156

Chapter 156 of Chainsaw Man left many fans convulsing and confused. We’re used to seeing Denji get into the worst possible situations, but we’re at our breaking point. He’s been tortured and mutilated enough by Tatsuki Fujimoto, and somebody has to return the favor and help Denji out.

Even as he’s being chopped to bits and unconscious, Denji is still thinking about Nayuta’s well-being. It’s just as heartbreaking as seeing him laid on the operating table to be slaughtered.

Chainsaw Man can be hard to read, but if you’re up to it, Chapter 157 is coming on March 6, 2024. You can read the manga at Viz Media or the Manga Plus app.

Fumiko had a threatening introduction even back then. But witnessing her say that she wants to collect Denji’s dismembered parts is disturbing on another level, even for Chainsaw Man standards. It’s like she exists solely to torment Denji, going so far as mocking him for the deaths of his pets.

Now that Denji’s injured and in the heavily guarded detention center, is all hope lost?

Not exactly, because the last chapter implied that Asa would be coming to the rescue. Leaks suggest that she wouldn’t be alone in breaking Denji out of the nightmare he’s in, even if it means waging war against the facility. Denji might be losing, but the Asa and Denji shippers are already kicking and screaming at this possibility.

