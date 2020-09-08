Celebrate Star Trek Day With the Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Trailer

**SPOILER ALERT: This post discusses the finale of Star Trek: Discovery season 2.**

Happy Star Trek Day, Mary Suevians! Today is the 54th anniversary of the debut of the original Star Trek series, and CBS All Access is streaming a marathon day of Trek-friendly programming. There are panels with the cast and creators of Star Trek: Discovery, a first look at the Captain Pike spinoff Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a Picard/Next Generation panel, and new animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Celebrate #StarTrekDay with @CBSAllAccess by streaming a FREE marathon of Star Trek episodes plus a 3+ hour panel with Patrick Stewart, George Takei, Kate Mulgrew, Scott Bakula and more.

Stream it all at https://t.co/CtCnyjKVvu. pic.twitter.com/g5WKCqo1Sj — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) September 4, 2020

Star Trek Day will also stream the 25th anniversary reunion panel for Voyager and will host reunions for other beloved Star Trek series, but we are especially excited to see the trailer for season 3 of Discovery, which picks up after the explosive finale of season 2.

Season 3 picks up immediately after the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery has jumped 930 years into the future to the year 3188, in order to stop the destruction of the Federation. They land on a scarred world where the Federation is in tatters, and Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) meets a mysterious man called Cleveland “Book” Booker (Supergirl‘s David Ajala). We also learn that some disastrous event called “The Burn” changed the course of the Federation.

In addition to panels and an episode marathon, Star Trek is running a charity fundraiser, where they are donating $1 for every person who tweets #StarTrekUnitedGives. The funds will go to “organizations who champion equality, justice, & the pursuit of scientific advancements.” Donations will go to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (NAACP LDF), National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering (NACME), and the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI).

Don’t forget! For every person who tweets with #StarTrekUnitedGives, we will donate $1 to charity. Learn more here: https://t.co/k74QkamvS6 Up next is the #StarTrekTOS panel! #StarTrekDay — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) September 8, 2020

There’s also plenty to explore on the Star Trek Day site, like exclusive merch, a downloadable Lower Decks coloring book, playlists, and more. Oh, and you won’t want to miss this thread of Beyoncé as Star Trek characters.

There is something deeply comforting about the return of Star Trek and the hopefulness the franchise excels at. As Rebecca Romijn said in the Strange New Worlds panel, “It’s never felt like a more important time to be telling stories based on these themes of optimism and a bright future … and I can’t wait to start telling those stories.”

Star Trek Discovery returns to CBS All Access on October 15.

Also LOOK AT THIS SPACE CAT:

(image: CBS All Access)

