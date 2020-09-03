Beam Us up for Star Trek Day!

After the strong success of the DC Fandome Event, the Star Trek universe is boldly going where only a few have gone before with their own day of exclusive content, episode marathons, and panels, all online. That’s right: Star Trek Day is coming for us on September 8th.

First off, why the 8th of September, which is a Tuesday? Well, it’s the 54th anniversary of the debut of the original Star Trek series. The event, presented by CBS all access, involves a marathon of content on StarTrek.com that will pause for a three hours of exclusive panels covering every television iteration of Trek. (Sorry, Pine movie fans.)

The “curated marathons” will start at midnight on the 8th, then will pause at noon pacific for three and a half hours of exclusive panels, all moderated by Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton. Every Trek series is going to be represented … some better than others.

On the bright side, we have a panel Star Trek: Discovery with Sonequa Martin-Green, David Ajala, and co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise. We’ll get a first look at the Captain Pike spin-off, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, with stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck, along with producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers, and writers Akela Cooper and Davy Perez. Star Trek: Lower Decks will be represented as well with voice cast Jack Quaid, Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero and series creator, showrunner, and executive producer Mike McMahan.

And we also have some awesome reunions! We’ve got a Voyager reunion with Kate Mulgrew, Robert Picardo, Robert McNeill, Garrett Wang, Tim Russ and Ethan Phillips. And there’s an Enterprise panel with a lot of cast as well: Scott Bakula, Linda Park, John Billingsley, Dominic Keating, Anthony Montgomery, and Connor Trinneer. There are fewer folks on the Deep Space Nine panel: they’ve got Terry Farrell, Alexander Siddig, Armin Shimerman, Nana Visitor, Cirroc Lofton, and executive producer Ira Steven Behr.

There is also an original series “panel,” which is a discussion with George Takei and Gene Roddenberry’s Rod Roddenberry. The panel for Picard/Next Generation is a bit under-attended, as it is only Patrick Stewart and Johnathan Frakes. I love both those actors, but I would certainly love to see the full Next Generation Cast together, even on a Zoom.

Still, this sounds like a very fun celebration of an iconic series. Will you be tuning in for Star Trek Day?

