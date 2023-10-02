Spoiler Zone: Breaking Down ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’s Wild Cliffhanger Ending

Netflix’s Castlevania: Nocturne is the perfect continuation of the Castlevania franchise. Not only do we have cool heroes and beautiful monsters, but now we have historical social conflicts! Set during the French Revolution, vampire-turned-goddess Erzsebet Bathory wants to squash the civil unrest and remake the world for vampires. She’s enlisted the help of an Abbot/Forgemaster to create an army—but not all the vampires are on board (I knew you weren’t all bad, Olrox).

Richter Belmont, the last of the vampire hunter family line, and his team of sorceresses head off to battle Erzsebet and her minions. The former knight of the Abbot, Mizrak, joins up with Belmont’s crew as well. They are all formidable and powerful in their own right, but how are these humans going to take down a goddess?

Spoilers ahead for Castlevania: Nocturne!

The first seven episodes of Castlevania: Nocturne build into the last, where everything comes to a boiling point. Erzsebet Bathory achieves her goal of turning the day to night by causing a seemingly unending solar eclipse. Now vampires and night creatures can wreak havoc. Drolta descends upon the Abbot to ready his sacrifice to prove his devotion: Erzsebet will turn his daughter Maria into a vampire.

Richter Belmont, Maria’s mother Tera, Annette, and Mizrak go to the abbey in hopes of freeing Maria and destroying the night creature forge. Using the book from vampire turncoat Olrox, Tera opens a portal to Hell while Annette tries to push the forge through. Richter tries his best to distract Drolta. Even with Richter’s new magic powers, he is equally matched against Drolta. Tera realizes she can only save Maria by taking her place as the sacrifice. Erzsebet accepts and bites Tera, letting Richter flee with Maria and Annette.

Meanwhile, Olrox saved Mizrak from the battle in the abbey and tried to convince the knight to flee with him. Mizrak can’t leave the fight and joins Richter’s group while Olrox turns away. Although the heroes failed at their plan and Erzsebet seems to be all-powerful, they head home to regroup. However, Drolta, in all her winged glory, arrives with a group of vampires to finish them off. Luckily, out of nowhere, Alucard—Dracula’s son from Castlevania—appears and slays Drolta (no!!!!). Alucard saves the heroes and introduces himself with the eclipsed sun behind him. Then the episode ends!!!

With so much still in the air, there is most likely going to be a season 2. How will they defeat Erzsebet? What will happen to the night creatures who have turned against their programming? Will they destroy the forge? IS Olrox coming back to help?! With such a huge cliffhanger, hopefully a new season will arrive sooner rather than later.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]