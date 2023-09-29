Netflix’s New ‘Castlevania’ Series Has the Coolest Cast

The long-awaited sequel to Netflix’s hit adult animated series Castlevania is finally here. Castlevania: Nocturne debuted this week, and it is so much more than I had hoped for. Set about 300 years after the original Castlevania, Nocturne takes place in France during the Revolution. The main heroes are from all over the world, creating an interesting mix of characters and backstories. They all have one thing in common: a desire to end the lives of vampires who wronged them.

Speaking of which, most of the vampires are evil and terrible aristocrats and slave owners. Yet you can’t help but kind of like some of the vampires (I’m looking at you, Olrox). Between the story, gorgeous animation, and talented voice acting, it is hard to pick a favorite character. Keep reading for a guide to the cast and characters of Castlevania: Nocturne.

Castlevania: Nocturne Cast

Edward Bluemel (Sex Education) as Richter Belmont, the last of the legendary vampire-hunting family.

Sophie Skelton (Outlander) as Julia Belmont, mother of Richtor and powerful sorceress.

Pixie Davis (Mary Poppins Returns) as Maria Renard, a young magic wielder with animal familiars and fighting companion/cousin of Richter.

Nastassja Kinski (Dark Satellites) as Tera, a sorceress and mother of Maria.

Thuso Mbedu (The Woman King) as Annette, a sorceress who uses the powers of ancient gods and Papa Legba to kill vampires that once enslaved her.

Sydney James Harcourt (Hamilton) as Edouard, a sweet and wonderful man who fights to defeat vampires and slavers, even though he is only trained in opera singing.

Richard Dormer (Game of Thrones) as The Abbot, a church leader and Forge Master.

Aaron Neil (The Promise) as Mizark, a knight caught in the middle of a battle between good and evil.

Zahn McClarnon (Reservation Dogs) as Olrox, a powerful magic vampire.

Franka Potente (Run Lola Run) as Erzsebet Báthory, an evil vampire queen bent on shaping the world to her desires.

Elarica Johnson (P-Valley) as Drolta Tzuentes, a powerful vampire and right-hand lady to Báthory.

James Callis (Castlevania) as Alucard, the human/vampire son of Dracula and the only returning character of the original series.

Iain Glen (Game of Thrones) as Juste Belmont, grandfather of Richter and once a powerful sorcerer.

