Why Did ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ Have To Make the Monsters So Pretty?!

Netflix’s original Castlevania series had a way of making even the villainous characters ones you wanted to root for. Don’t get me wrong, the heroes are great, yet I do enjoy a great villain. Yes, they are evil and kill humans, but I still love them, your honor! Somehow, the spinoff Castlevania: Nocturne did an even better job of this.

The artists knew what they were doing when they drew these monsters. I’m torn between anger at these artists for making me love these baddies and wanting to write them thank-you notes. It doesn’t help that two of the top vampires had great voice talent behind them, as well.

Those are night creatures?!

In the first series, Castlevania had monstrous hybrids called “night creatures.” Forgemasters create night creatures by bringing demons into the bodies of deceased humans. Together, it creates an entirely new being that usually looks like a monster made up of many beasts. Nocturne also has these monsters, yet their designs are so much prettier than the previous show.

There’s a multi-eyed winged cat creature, a harpy-type monster, and many others that steal the show away from the heroes fighting them. Their character designs are just too intriguing. There is one night creature who seems to maintain his human soul and still has his memories, only now he looks like a heartbreakingly beautiful horned monster.

**Warning: Spoilers for Castlevania: Nocturne.**

These vampires …

Castlevania always paints the vampires as evil creatures who must be killed, no matter how charming they are. Just look at Carmilla from the original series. However, Nocturne just wants to test us to our limits. We need to discuss two vampires in particular, Drolta Tzuentes and Olrox. Drolta (Elarica Johnson) is second in command to the big bad, Erzsebet Báthory. As a human in ancient Egypt, she served her goddess and continues to do that as a vampire. There is no doubt that Drolta is evil. She kills with ease and has no problem harvesting pretty boys and girls for her mistress to feast on. Yet Drolta is so badass and beautiful that I just adore her. She’s got pink hair! And amazing fashion sense!

And what are we supposed to do about Olrox (Zahn McClarnon)? In the very first scene of the series, we see Olrox annihilate hero Richter Belmont’s mother before the child’s eyes. Then he promises to one day kill baby Belmont. Olrox isn’t a good vampire, but he’s so freaking cool and wonderful that I need more of him. Olrox is over 250 years old and started life as an Aztec, and he uses magic unlike we have seen in the series. Using his powers, he can literally turn into a dragon creature. His gruff voice and dragon-like green eyes are just too much to handle. He also enjoys aristocrats who oppress others. I’m sorry, baby Belmont, Olrox may have killed your mom, but he’s also flawless.

Don’t worry about me. I’ll just be over here yelling that he’s the best guy around and there was no murder.

(featured image: Netflix)

