‘Can we make him into a fighter?’: Trump hints at what he really wants for Barron Trump’s future

We’re back talking about Barron Trump’s voice. The youngest son of President-elect Donald Trump recently went viral when people realized that no one has really heard him speak. After a clip of him as a child became a TikTok sound, we’ve now heard 18 year-old Barron Trump’s voice.

In the new documentary Art of the Surge, you can see the youngest Trump standing next to his father and talking with UFC founder Dana White. The documentary details Trump’s most recent campaign and the success he (unfortunately) found on the campaign trail. One of those successful moments was between Trump and White, who ended up speaking at the Republican National Convention in support of the President-elect.

What we see in the clip is Barron Trump, who towers over his father, politely saying to a woman off camera “Hello. How are you? It’s very nice to see you.” He then turns his attention to the UFC founder and there is a weird back and forth between Donald Trump, White, and Barron Trump.

It starts with Trump boosting that his fan base really loves Barron Trump. “I gave him a shout-out last night, the place went crazy: Ba-ron, Ba-ron.” Trump said to White. It then leads to Barron Trump saying to White “Hello. How are you? It’s very nice to finally meet you.” Where it gets weird is when Donald Trump tries to get White to turn his son into a fighter.

Trump says “Can we make him into a fighter?” and it seems as if Barron Trump wants nothing to do with it. While the moment isn’t necessarily anything important to write about, many online have begun talking about hearing Barron Trump speak again. This time, without his mother’s accent like the viral video clip showed everyone.

First clip of Barron Trump’s (@BarronXSpaces) voice emerges showing Trump meeting Dana White.



“Sounds like Timothée Chalamet”

If I have to, unfortunately, be cursed with this, so do you. One person on X pointed out that adult Barron Trump kind of sounds like Timothée Chalamet. Arguably, Chalamet if you put headphones on and don’t really know what Chalamet sounds like but still. They have a similar cadence in the way they speak and while you can look into that, I think it boils down to them being upper class white boys from New York.

He lwky does sound like Timothée Chalamet https://t.co/jcM8sT9h4e — d1 tweaker (@bwhizzerwhite) December 5, 2024

One user on X wrote “He sounds just like his father.” He does not. Or maybe he does if you’ve never actually heard what Donald Trump sounds like. Another user pointed out that the Barron Trump legend has become a whole thing, writing “The internet has turned him into some urban legend without ever having heard his voice.”

At the end of the day, I don’t really care about him. Just like I don’t care about his siblings or his parents. But it is arguably hilarious that we all at the same time realized we never knew what this child sounded like and then all collectively decided it was going to be a meme. That, to me, is very funny. At least now we know that he just sounds like some guy.

