‘I like my suitcase’: People are realizing they don’t know what adult Barron Trump sounds like

An old video of Barron Trump surfaced online that I’m sure the New York University student probably hates. In it, a younger Barron Trump is running around his lavish home in New York and he sounds a lot like his mother, despite being born in America.

Recommended Videos

The clip is from 2010 and has been making the rounds on TikTok after users found it and discovered Trump saying “I like my suitcase.” He is holding a briefcase. Many realized with this clip that they do not know what adult Barron Trump sounds like and it has ushered in a lot of people both making fun of the 2010 interview and also asking what his accent is now.

The entire clip is…certainly something and shows Barron Trump riding around his home in a toy Mercedes with his name on it but the moment when he talks about his suitcase and asks “I go to school now?” has taken over social media.

Entertainment Tonight posted a throwback video of the interview that includes other moments from the special. Like…Melania Trump saying she has two boys, including her “big boy Donald.” And if I had to hear that, so did the rest of you.

Personally, my favorite part is when this child cannot get up on a stuffed lion and is yelling for anyone to help him and someone clearly just keeps filming him but lets him hang on the two foot tall toy all by himself.

@entertainmenttonight ET revisits rare moments with young Barron Trump, in a penthouse tour with parents Donald and Melania in 2010. The little one’s Slovenian accent is heard throughout, as Barron poses for pics alongside his mother, father and high-end stuffed animal collection. #barrontrump ♬ original sound – Entertainment Tonight – Entertainment Tonight

It has become an audio on TikTok with users posting their own videos set to Barron Trump calling a briefcase a “suitcase” and talking about going to school.

Hilarious to hear him sound so much like Melania Trump but does he…speak now? Who does adult Barron Trump sound like?

Okay but what DOES he sound like now?

Many realized through that they haven’t heard what 18 year-old Barron Trump sounds like. Not that we really need another Trump kid speaking but it is hilarious to think that this sound is now viral. If 4 year-old Barron Trump sounded like his mother, has he morphed into his father just like his obnoxious brothers?

It led to many people speculating and making jokes, including one video where you can hear Barron Trump say “Oh.” So either the NYU student doesn’t speak or we all just have to assume he still says “sootcase.” He is still wearing suits all the time. I guess that’s just a Trump requirement.

Honestly the fact that this is a meme feels like we’re all just living in a state of delusion and this 2010 interview is now hilarious. I mean, sure, a kid running around in a suit is objectively funny but we’re all so broken from the 2024 election that we turned this into a sound.

What I really don’t need is adult Barron Trump recreating this or trying to be cool because you’re still the rich spoiled son of a monster but at least we can have our little giggles on TikTok about this child saying “sootcase.”

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy