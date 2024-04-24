Dearest Readers, You Are Invited to the ‘Bridgerton’ World Tour 2024

The third season of Bridgerton is coming to Netflix, but we’re in for another glamorous surprise. We’re getting a world tour spanning ten different countries!

Instead of a tour, think of this event as a traveling ball where you get to meet the most esteemed members of the ton. By that, I mean the cast of Bridgerton season three!

For those who want to have a firsthand Bridgerton experience, the event will come to ten different cities from the following countries: Amsterdam, Netherlands; Bowral, Australia; Dublin and Galway, Ireland; Johannesburg, South Africa; London, U.K.; New York, U.S.; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Toronto, Canada; Verona, Italy; and Warsaw, Poland.

As of the moment, no tour tickets for Bridgerton’s 2024 World Tour have been made available for sale. We’ll also have to patiently wait for the tour dates for now. The official announcement reads:

Beyond the drawing rooms and ballrooms of Mayfair, London’s most fashionable set is going international. Watch along as esteemed members of the Ton see what worldly affairs the globe has to offer.

The third season of the series is all about the complicated relationship between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Newton and Coughlan’s presence is all but confirmed since they’re the stars of the season, and they already turned up at the Australia location and screening of the first episode, TV Insider reports.

A big part of Bridgerton’s appeal is the wonderful historical fashion pieces that bring the Regency Era back to life, and we might be able to get a glimpse of the cast wearing them firsthand. Now I’ll be able to tell whether or not those dresses are as sparkly as they seem on television.

