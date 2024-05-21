Season 2 of Bridgerton introduced us to the Sharma sisters, Kate and Edwina, who arrive in London with their mother, Mary, looking to make an excellent match for the youngest of the family—except things don’t go as expected.

Kate, the eldest, ends up marrying the very eligible Viscount Anthony Bridgerton after a whirlwind of unhinged annoyances-to-lovers eldest sibling choices. Now that season 3 is finally available to stream, we’ve gotten a glimpse into Kate and Anthony’s married life—which consists of incredible affection, loving support, learning how to head the family together and also being incapable of keeping their hands off of each other. That’s wedded bliss for you.

But while we do get a chance to see what the Viscount and his new Viscountess are up to, the same can’t be said for Edwina Sharma, since it had been announced way before the season’s release that Charithra Chandran wasn’t going to return to the show due to scheduling conflicts.

Minor spoilers ahead for the beginning of the second episode of Bridgerton season 3. Be warned.

Still, Miss Edwina—who was the season’s Diamond, let’s not forget—was mentioned briefly at the start of episode 2, “How Bright the Moon,” in dialogue between Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury, where the queen very smugly says that Miss Edwina has made a splendid match abroad, thus confirming that she was right in choosing her as the Diamond.

The show doesn’t go any further than that, but “very successful match abroad” was all I needed to hear to jump to the scenario a good chunk of the fandom had started to conjure up back when season 2 was released, and that’s Edwina making a more than excellent match with Prince Friedrich, Queen Charlotte’s nephew who was one of Daphne’s suitors back in season 1.

It would indeed be a very successful match. (Netflix)

It all makes perfect sense. After all, it was the queen herself who mentioned her nephew to Edwina during Lady Featherington’s ball back in the final episode of season 2, when Kate and Anthony were minutes away from finally confessing their feelings to each other. The fact that it’s specified in season 3 that she has married abroad only solidifies this theory. So yes, Edwina is a princess in Prussia, and no, I will not hear any constructive criticism about it.

All jokes aside, this is, of course, nothing more than a headcanon—a very popular one, sure, but still something made up by the fandom that doesn’t find any confirmation in canon. In fact, things for Edwina are quite different in Kate and Anthony’s book, The Viscount Who Loved Me; she marries the scholarly Mr. Bagwell, whom she meets at a ball.

She’s worried about pursuing him initially—even though she’s always wanted to marry a scholar—because he’s a second son and wouldn’t be able to support Edwina as well as her mother and her sister. But when Kate is engaged to Anthony and the financial future of the Sharma—Sheffield, in the book—family is secured, Edwina very happily begins corresponding with Mr. Bagwell and marries him soon after.

(featured image: Netflix)

