Trailer for Shonda Rhimes’ Beautiful, Inclusive Bridgerton Is the Best Thing on the Internet Today

Last month, we were excited by the announcement that superproducer Shonda Rhimes was taking on Bridgerton, a Regency-era show based on the bestselling books by Julia Quinn. The Netflix production aims to be inclusive, decadent, and deliciously dramatic, with none other than Dame Julie Andrews voicing the show’s Gossip Girl-esque narrator Lady Whistledown. Now we have the first trailer, and please hold onto your dance partners, people—we’re in for one hell of a spin.

I’m not exaggerating when I say that the Bridgerton trailer is the best thing I’ve seen online today. Amidst America’s election anxiety, to be able to escape for even a minute and a half into this bright, richly drawn world of romance and scandals that do not involve our current government is a delight. I’ve watched this three times now and I’m not quite ready to leave London’s social season yet.

The only thing Lady Whistledown loves more than gossip, is being the first to tell you about it. Bridgerton premieres December 25 pic.twitter.com/6KW2TTYpW5 — Netflix (@netflix) November 2, 2020

There’s so much to appreciate even from this first taste of Bridgerton. First and foremost, the wonderfully diverse cast, which hopefully sets the standard going forward for all period pieces to follow. Secondly, the costumes and general gorgeous ambiance that the costume and production design teams have cooked up for us here. Every scene we see looks lush and evocative. And finally, Dame Julie Andrews’ arch narration as the scandal sheet-writing mysterious Lady Whistledown, which is sure to be a treat. We’re whisked directly into the world of Bridgerton, and not a moment too soon.

While the show is set to primarily follow Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as she navigates the marriage market of the rich and infamous, it seems like Bridgerton has a host of fascinating characters to introduce us to. And though Daphne’s romantic entanglement with “the highly desirable and rebellious” Simon, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) is also at center (and we can’t wait to see how it plays out), love and lust is in the air for many people in this trailer. There’s even a blink-and-you-miss-it queer love scene, yet one further element of inclusivity that makes us all the more excited for Bridgerton.

With Shonda Rhimes producing the series, which was created by Shondaland veteran Chris Van Dusen (Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy), the charming escapism of Bridgerton is a welcome shift from, well, everything, and is sure to make a splash. Quinn’s books already have a significant fanbase, and I can already picture the future Bridgerton TV fandom and its dazzling gifsets. Netflix is clearly confident in the production, giving Bridgerton a prime slot in its schedule.

The series will be tied up in a bow for us to unwrap on December 25th, 2020. Well, that’s Christmas sorted.

