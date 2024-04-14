Himawari Will Steal the Show in ‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ Chapter 9

So many unexpected events occurred in Chapter 8 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. While we all enjoyed Mitsuki’s reflection on who his ‘sun’ was, we were immediately hit with more shocking surprises further into the chapter.

God Trees Jura and Hidari entered the Hidden Leaf Village for an attack. Many were surprised that Hidari matched Sasuke Uchiha’s chakra, but we all know the grim reason behind that. Although the two god trees were wreaking havoc, they sensed Naruto’s Bijuu chakra within the Hidden Leaf Village.

Except the source wasn’t from Naruto, but from Himawari herself. We don’t know what to expect after this, but a big revelation will likely come in Chapter 9 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, which comes out on April 18, 2024, for North American readers.

We’ve never seen Himawari fight at full strength before. She might not even know of the power within her, but we should’ve seen something like this coming. She’s from both the Uzumaki Clan and the Hyuga Clan. Not to mention, Naruto also had part of Kurama’s chakra and the other eight Bijuu. Hinata also shared some of Hamura’s chakra, which made her stronger than before.

Popular theory suggests that Himawari may have inherited some of Naruto and Hinata’s chakra, which has remained dormant until now. It’s a surprise we should’ve all seen coming, but there might be more happy surprises coming our way. Fans have also speculated that Kurama might be revived in the coming chapters, which is all up for debate until the ninth chapter comes our way.

(featured image: Studio Pierrot)

