The Best ‘Naruto Shippuden’ Characters (That Aren’t %^&*ing Naruto)

I don’t care that Naruto is the guy who put this Big Three anime on the map, he ain’t going on this list. I don’t care that is his name is literally in the title of the series (even though I just found out what “shippuden” means), he ain’t invited. I don’t care that he’s the most powerful ninja in the entire series and actually DOES go through some significant character growth. THIS AIN’T ABOUT HIM.

This list is for all the Naruto characters who DIDN’T have their names considered for the title of the show. The unsung heroes. The OTHER PEOPLE on Naruto’s journey who ACTUALLY make it great. The REAL reason why we put up with all 800-shamillion episodes of this show.

And no, Sasuke Uchiha isn’t invited either. And yes, this list will have big ol’ spoilers for Naruto.

10. Temari

Temari is the coolest kunoichi in the show, hands down. Bar none. Haters, see yourselves out. Her iconic style (everyone else should be embarrassed to wear fishnets when she’s in the room) and dope-ass wind-based powers make Temari the greatest. She carries around a GIANT FAN for Kaguya’s sake! Temari is the HEIGHT of camp. Plus her romantic relationship with cool-guy Shikamaru is absolutely adorable to watch unfold.

9. Might Guy

Might Guy: The Greatest Taijutsu User To Ever Live. This man was given that title by the all-around ninja GOAT Madara Uchiha. If ever there was a ninja who knew what he was talking out, it’s that guy. While he serves as comic relief for most of the show, Might Guy brought us all to tears when he opened the Eighth Gate of the Primary Lotus during his fight with Madara and sacrificed his life for the good of the world. Why was he glowing red when he did it? That was his BLOOD VAPORIZING AS IT MADE CONTACT WITH THE AIR. I’m crying now.

8. Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi Hatake is the ultimate cool guy ninja and the most interesting man in the show. What’s under the mask? We all want to know! His laid back antics paired with his exceptionally powerful abilities make this dude a pleasure to watch. But the best part of Kakashi is the depth that we get to see in the scenes with his father and with his frenemy for life, Obito. Tell me you didn’t cry at that fight scene. Liar.

7. Jiraiya

Jiraiya might have spent most of this series as a somewhat uncomfortably dirty old man, but then he totally redeemed himself after giving his life for Naruto during his final battle with Orochimaru. The Toad Sage was one of the three legendary sannin, some of the greatest ninja that the Hidden Leaf Village had ever seen. May his legend never die.

6. Neji Hyuga

Look me in my Byakugan eyes and tell me that this man deserved to die. He didn’t. You know it. I know it. It’s a tragedy. Neji started out the show as an absolute savage, and went out the exact same way. Sure, he was a little rough around the edges and a total bitch to Hinata, but he later redeemed himself and accepted her as a Hyuga. Then he GAVE HIS LIFE in order to protect her and Naruto in fulfillment of his duty as one of the Hyuga’s branch house members. My eyes weren’t dry for a week.

5. Gaara

This man’s character arc made Prince Zuko’s look nonexistent. Gaara went from a loveless little sociopathic demon child to the wise, kind, and powerful leader of the Village Hidden in the Sand. This man became the greatest hokage (or kazekage) while Naruto was still wet behind the ears. Remember when he saved the entire Sand Village from what was basically a nuclear blast? I do.

4. Obito Uchiha

This man was COMPLICATED. Obito began as a heroic young shinobi and former squadmate of Kakashi, and then sacrificed himself in order to protect his comrades. Then he became a villainous member of the Akatsuki, controlling them from the sidelines in order to begin the Fourth Shinobi War. Then Obito sacrificed himself AGAIN (for good this time) after realizing that his plan to replace the world was misguided after all. This man died for Kakashi TWICE. A true friend.

3. Madara Uchiha

Madara was the GOAT. The coldest ninja in the shinobi world. This dude fought against an entire army BY HIMSELF. Madara is one of Naruto‘s finest characters simply because he is so entertaining to watch. By the end of the series, he is arguably the most powerful shinobi to have ever lived (who isn’t a literal space god or a main character). And his “evil plan” was to END violence on the planet and make the world live in peace (albeit through screwed-up means). Talk about interesting motivations.

2. Nagato (Pain)

Nagato and Madara Uchiha were similar. Both had seen what they loved destroyed by the neverending ninja wars, and both sought to attain world peace through any means necessary. Though he nearly destroyed the Hidden Leaf Village, Nagato ultimately chose to pay the ultimate price for peace and allow himself to be sealed away forever. And which of you were able to maintain eyes unclouded by tears when that happened? None of you, I trust.

1. Itachi Uchiha

What can I write about Itachi Uchiha that hasn’t already been said 1,000 times over? He’s not only the finest character in Naruto, but also one of the finest anime characters in existence. His journey culminates in one of the most shocking, heartbreaking, and beautiful character arcs ever written. And the most fascinating thing of all about Itachi is that his intentions never changed—only our perception of them. Itachi was always the pride of the Uchiha and the kind and caring older brother of Sasuke. His killing of the Uchiha clan was done in order to preserve the Uchiha’s legacy and the life of his little brother.

Itachi became the villain that the village needed, all the while secretly helping the Hidden Leaf keep tabs on the Akatsuki. His deception of every character on the show—and the audience—makes him perhaps the greatest shinobi to ever live. And he did it all for Sasuke. For Sasuke, and for peace.

