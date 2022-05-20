At the start of the year, we got the news that one of Bong Joon-Ho’s next movies would include a man shrouded in mystery, Robert Pattison, and be based on Edward Ashton’s 2022 sci-fi thriller Mickey7. The story follows a man named Mickey’s 7th clone going out on an expedition on a barren ice planet and failing to return. It’s all good, though, because the colony has a cloning process to ensure workflow continues, thus begins Mickey8’s life, and the memories of the previous Mickey stay intact with the new life. When Mickey7 returns, however, he’s devastated to learn that he’s been replaced and knows if he finds out, it could mean death for both of them.

(St. Martin’s Press)

While we’re still not 100% sure if Pattison will portray Mickey, we do have more excellent casting news! Deadline reported British Grenadian actress Naomi Ackie of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and season two of End of the F***cking World is now attached to the project. Her biggest and possibly most high-profile role is coming later this year, as she’s portraying the late Whitney Houston in the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, directed by Kasi Lemmons. Also attached to the Warner Bros. Discovery and Bong Joon-Ho project (but reportedly still in negotiations) are screen chameleon Toni Collette and everyone’s favorite Bruce Banner, Mark Ruffalo.

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Knowing the premise and the cast, it’s easy to try to line up who’s who in the story. However, we will just have to wait and see. Mickey7 inspired the movie, so it won’t necessarily be a direct adaptation. Reading the full book’s description and considering how many high-profile Bong Joon-Ho movies critique capitalism, all we know is that the theme of the plot (churning out labor) is sticking around.

(via Deadline, image: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Here are some other bits of news we saw today:

Ma’am, I won a Pulitzer Prize last week and I live in a basement apartment with a roommate. https://t.co/G32qgbBSee — Amanda Andrade-Rhoades (@Moxie_Manda) May 20, 2022

Married Christian Man, Ted Cruz of Texas, obsessively ponders how SNL’s Pete Davidson has attracted beautiful women in past and present relationships. (via Jezebel)

Matt Corman and Chris Ord teaming up to write Daredevil Disney+ series, and I’m so excited. (via Variety)

Rebecca Watson traces how racist, debunked papers from WW2-era American Nazis continue to be cited in books today and promoted by mainstream conservative voices. (via YouTube)

What did you see out there today?

