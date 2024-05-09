More ‘Bluey’ Is Coming, O Ye of Little Faith

In the lead up to “The Sign,” the half hour Bluey special that aired last month, rumors abounded that Bluey was ending. Now, after assurances from Ludo Studio and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that there was more Bluey to come, Disney has released some very good news.

20 new Bluey shorts, or minisodes, are coming out on Disney+ and Disney Jr. beginning this July. The shorts, which are written by series creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio, will range from one to three minutes each. According to Disney, “the ‘Bluey Minisodes’ highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of ‘Bluey.'”

Of course, this isn’t the first time fans have been treated to Bluey shorts. Some are available on the Bluey YouTube channel. Other shorts, which are currently unavailable online, include the lauded sketch in which Bandit gives a presentation on a bone he discovered on an archaeological dig, only to succumb to his urge to gnaw on it.

Don’t worry, though—this new batch of shorts aren’t just old content that’s finally making its way onto Disney’s platforms. A Disney rep confirmed to The Mary Sue that the upcoming minisodes are entirely new.

Bluey follows the adventures of seven-year-old Bluey Heeler as she has adventures in her hometown of Brisbane, Australia. Along with her parents Bandit (David McCormack) and Chilli (Melanie Zanetti), and her little sister Bingo, Bluey explores the world around her using a gigantic imagination and a love of play.

In April, three new Bluey episodes caused a stir among fans and their parents. “Ghostbasket” ended with the revelation that the Heelers had put their home up for sale. A week later, “The Sign” ended with their emotional decision to abandon the sale and stay in Brisbane. A week after that, “Surprise” saw the Heeler household back to its old chaotic self.

Will the Bluey minisodes offer up any new plot twists or revelations? Fans will have to wait until July to find out.

