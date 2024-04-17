‘Bluey’s “The Sign” Is Full of Adorable Easter Eggs

“The Sign” has finally arrived! This 28 minute long Bluey special has all the laughter and tears that Ludo Studios promised us—and a bunch of adorable Easter eggs for Bluey fans, too. Here are all the little goodies we noticed! If we missed one, let us know in the comments.

Warning: spoilers for “The Sign” ahead!

Winton’s dad likes the Terriers’ mom!

Early in the episode, the kids at Bluey’s school exchange sad stories. Winton, the lovable little bulldog, mentions that his dad is divorced and lonely all the time. But then one of the terriers pipes up: “Our mum likes your dad!”

Later in the episode, when the two sheepdogs who buy the Heelers’ house are looking through a telescope, they see a house up for sale that they like better. In front of the house, we see Winton’s dad and the terriers’ mom! One of them is moving in with the other!

Flappy the butterfly

In the episode “Slide,” Bingo and her friend save a caterpillar from being squished on a water slide. That caterpillar then turns into a blue butterfly, which briefly lands on Bingo’s hand to say “thank you.”

Turns out Bingo’s good deed is still being rewarded! In “The Sign,” we see a blue butterfly flying around the park where Socks is using the bathroom. The butterfly flies into the car, and Chilli has to pull over to get it out. When she spots a sign by the side of the road, she figures out where Frisky has run off to. Thanks, Flappy!

Brandy is pregnant!

In “Onesies,” we learn that Chilli’s older sister Brandy is dealing with fertility issues, and her situation is causing her so much heartbreak that she can’t even bear to visit Chilli and her kids. But then, in “The Sign,” we see a very pregnant Brandy come to Frisky and Uncle Rad’s wedding. Hooray!

Chattermax

Chattermax.

Chattermax is a … parrot? owl? … that’s loosely based on Furbies and other obnoxious talking toys. We first meet Chattermax when Bluey finds it mysteriously stuffed behind the pipes under the kitchen sink. Chattermax eats, farts, screeches, dances, and has no off switch. It feels like the show’s creators poured all their pent-up rage at awful toys into this infernal contraption.

Chattermax occasionally pops up in Bluey, and “The Sign” is no exception. During the wedding reception, we see Chattermax boogying down along with all the sentient guests.

Nana and Grandpa learn to floss

Way back when, Bluey taught her grandparents how to do the floss. Now, at the wedding reception, they execute it perfectly. As a bonus, the music everyone’s dancing to is the same music that the wedding DJ Busker played on a bunch of pipes in the episode “Dance Mode.”

Greeny the balloon is living its best life

Near the end of the episode, the camera pans up from the Heelers and goes across town to the sheepdogs. As it pans, we see a green balloon flying through the air. This is a callback to “Mum School,” in which Bluey teaches Chilli how to be a mom using a bunch of balloons—one of which, Greeny, leaves the nest.

