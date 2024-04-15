‘Bluey’ Just Introduced Its First Queer Characters (Sort Of)

The 28 minute Bluey special “The Sign” has finally dropped, and it’s full of heartwarming (and devastating!) moments. With all the heartstring-tugging, though, there’s one moment that’s easy to miss: the show’s first mention of a queer couple.

Warning: spoilers for the Bluey special “The Sign” ahead!

In “The Sign,” Bluey and her family deal with the heartbreak of putting their house up for sale and moving to another city. The drama starts at the end of “Ghostbasket,” when we see a For Sale sign in front of the house. In “The Sign,” we learn that Bandit has gotten a higher paying job in another city.

While a couple comes to look at the house, Bluey’s family drives off to school and work. Once at school, Bluey asks her teacher, Calypso, why stories have happy endings. “I guess because life will give us enough sad ones,” Calypso responds.

The kids take that as a cue to share all the sad endings they’ve experienced in their lives. Winton, the mischievous bulldog, shares that his dad is divorced and lonely all the time (although one of the terriers mentions that their mother likes him). Bluey announces her family’s upcoming move, and is promptly surrounded by howling classmates.

Amidst the drama, though, one classmate reveals an interesting detail about his family. Pretzel shares that his guinea pig ran away, and his mums told him he might come back. “But he didn’t,” Pretzel says sadly. Rusty, ever helpful, suggests that a snake probably ate the guinea pig. Thanks, Rusty!

It’s an incredibly subtle detail, but it’s unmistakable: Pretzel has two mothers. Queer people (uh, dogs) exist in the Blueyverse!

And yeah, it’s kind of sad that such an incredibly tiny detail is newsworthy, but it’s something. Will Bluey get to explore its LGBTQIA community more in the future? Will we ever meet Pretzel’s two mums?

Hopefully! According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and Bluey’s producers, “The Sign” isn’t the end of the road for Bluey. There are more adventures to come, and hopefully they’ll explore Bluey’s world even more.

