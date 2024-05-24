Bingo and Bluey hold up their arms, with blankets draped over their heads and a garden gnome lying on its side on the floor. Bluey is wearing purple glasses.
Category:
TV

These Characters in ‘Bluey’ Aren’t Real, But They Almost Should Be

Image of Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman
|
Published: May 24, 2024 06:08 pm

Bluey has a lot of great recurring gags and jokes—take Unicorse, for example—but the most enduring joke in the series might be Bluey and Bingo’s alter egos, the grannies.

Recommended Videos

Who exactly are the grannies? Let’s dive in!

The grannies, simply put, are characters that Bluey and Bingo play by draping blankets around themselves like shawls. Bluey puts on a pair of glasses and Bingo uses a toy grabber as a cane, and together the two shuffle around, pretending to be hard of hearing and causing cheerful mayhem wherever they go. Bluey’s granny character is named Janet, and Bingo’s is named Rita.

The grannies make their first appearance in season 1, episode 28, “Grannies.” In this episode, Bluey and Bingo start off by pretending to be grannies, but the game gets derailed when they get into a fight over whether or not grandmothers are capable of flossing. They end up calling their actual grandmother to demand answers.

Bluey and Bingo aren’t the only grannies in Bluey. Chilli joins in the fun in the episodes “Trains” and “Bus,” and Muffin takes on a granny persona in the episode “Granny Mobile.” Not only that, but Muffin uses her iron will to take on an actual ill-tempered granny, negotiating a higher price for a scooter that the Heelers’ neighbor Doreen is selling at her garage sale.

Want some granny goodness in your life? Here are all the episodes in which the grannies appear:

  • Season 1, episode 28: “Grannies”
  • Season 2, episode 15: “Trains”
  • Season 2, episode 22: “Bus”
  • Season 3, episode 33: “Granny Mobile”
  • Season 3, episode 48: “Ghostbasket”

Will we see more of the grannies in future episodes? Will more grannies join the club? Who knows? A new batch of Bluey shorts is reportedly on its way, though, so we can cross our fingers for more of Janet, Rita, and all their eccentric friends.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Abbott Elementary’s Slow Burn Joins the Ranks of All-Time Sitcom Greats
comedy couples from sitcoms all on a blue background
Category: TV
TV
‘Abbott Elementary’s Slow Burn Joins the Ranks of All-Time Sitcom Greats
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 24, 2024
Read Article The First Reactions to ‘The Acolyte’ Are In!
Amandla Stenberg in 'The Acolyte'
Category: TV
TV
The First Reactions to ‘The Acolyte’ Are In!
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 24, 2024
Read Article These Historical Errors in ‘Bridgerton’ Are Driving Fans Up the Wall
L-R: Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan)
Category: TV
TV
These Historical Errors in ‘Bridgerton’ Are Driving Fans Up the Wall
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez May 24, 2024
Read Article Benedict Deserves a Better Storyline in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3
Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3, slouching in a chair and holing some playing cards. There are drinks on the table in front of him.
Category: TV
TV
Benedict Deserves a Better Storyline in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3
El Kuiper El Kuiper May 24, 2024
Read Article Lady Bridgerton Had Her Hands Full With So Many Bridgerton Kids Running Around the House
The Bridgerton Family (sans Francesca) in Bridgerton season 1
Category: TV
TV
Lady Bridgerton Had Her Hands Full With So Many Bridgerton Kids Running Around the House
El Kuiper El Kuiper May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Abbott Elementary’s Slow Burn Joins the Ranks of All-Time Sitcom Greats
comedy couples from sitcoms all on a blue background
Category: TV
TV
‘Abbott Elementary’s Slow Burn Joins the Ranks of All-Time Sitcom Greats
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 24, 2024
Read Article The First Reactions to ‘The Acolyte’ Are In!
Amandla Stenberg in 'The Acolyte'
Category: TV
TV
The First Reactions to ‘The Acolyte’ Are In!
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 24, 2024
Read Article These Historical Errors in ‘Bridgerton’ Are Driving Fans Up the Wall
L-R: Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan)
Category: TV
TV
These Historical Errors in ‘Bridgerton’ Are Driving Fans Up the Wall
Alexandria Lopez Alexandria Lopez May 24, 2024
Read Article Benedict Deserves a Better Storyline in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3
Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3, slouching in a chair and holing some playing cards. There are drinks on the table in front of him.
Category: TV
TV
Benedict Deserves a Better Storyline in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3
El Kuiper El Kuiper May 24, 2024
Read Article Lady Bridgerton Had Her Hands Full With So Many Bridgerton Kids Running Around the House
The Bridgerton Family (sans Francesca) in Bridgerton season 1
Category: TV
TV
Lady Bridgerton Had Her Hands Full With So Many Bridgerton Kids Running Around the House
El Kuiper El Kuiper May 24, 2024
Author
Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>