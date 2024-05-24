These Characters in ‘Bluey’ Aren’t Real, But They Almost Should Be

Bluey has a lot of great recurring gags and jokes—take Unicorse, for example—but the most enduring joke in the series might be Bluey and Bingo’s alter egos, the grannies.

Recommended Videos

Who exactly are the grannies? Let’s dive in!

The grannies, simply put, are characters that Bluey and Bingo play by draping blankets around themselves like shawls. Bluey puts on a pair of glasses and Bingo uses a toy grabber as a cane, and together the two shuffle around, pretending to be hard of hearing and causing cheerful mayhem wherever they go. Bluey’s granny character is named Janet, and Bingo’s is named Rita.

The grannies make their first appearance in season 1, episode 28, “Grannies.” In this episode, Bluey and Bingo start off by pretending to be grannies, but the game gets derailed when they get into a fight over whether or not grandmothers are capable of flossing. They end up calling their actual grandmother to demand answers.

Bluey and Bingo aren’t the only grannies in Bluey. Chilli joins in the fun in the episodes “Trains” and “Bus,” and Muffin takes on a granny persona in the episode “Granny Mobile.” Not only that, but Muffin uses her iron will to take on an actual ill-tempered granny, negotiating a higher price for a scooter that the Heelers’ neighbor Doreen is selling at her garage sale.

Want some granny goodness in your life? Here are all the episodes in which the grannies appear:

Season 1, episode 28: “Grannies”

Season 2, episode 15: “Trains”

Season 2, episode 22: “Bus”

Season 3, episode 33: “Granny Mobile”

Season 3, episode 48: “Ghostbasket”

Will we see more of the grannies in future episodes? Will more grannies join the club? Who knows? A new batch of Bluey shorts is reportedly on its way, though, so we can cross our fingers for more of Janet, Rita, and all their eccentric friends.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more