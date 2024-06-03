‘Blue Period’s Live-Action Adaptation Will Give Us Several Versions of the Struggling Artist

Blue Period gave fans the feeling of seeing an ethereal piece of art for the first time, leaving us totally breathless. The anime itself is a masterpiece, but we’re just as excited to see it as a live-action adaptation.

Recommended Videos

You’ll find yourself connecting and understanding with Yatora and his friends at his art club, even if you’re way past your high school and college years. It won’t take an art degree for you to understand the passion these students have for painting and how it ties into their personal struggles and search for identity.

If you’re in Japan, the live-action movie Blue Period will be coming out on August 9, 2024. North American fans will have to wait a little longer for the movie to reach them.

A Colorful Story

You’ll hear some neat tips and tricks from this series about how to draw or paint better. But it’s not the art lessons we’ll be watching this movie for.

Growing up is harsh, and Yatora Yaguchi resigned himself to a monotonous and stable life in preparation for his future. He didn’t see the point in pursuing passions that “earn less,” and openly mocked students of the art club for spending their time painting. But even Yatora couldn’t take his eyes off a fresh painting, and it sent him on a journey to learn more about art and the things he truly cares about.

For someone who doesn’t express their true feelings, Yatora’s discovery of art immediately opened him up. He went from being impassive to creating sketches in between classes and using colors in paintings others wouldn’t think to try. Although he’s found passion for the first time in his life, he’s in the twilight zone between high school and college. With Yatora being significantly less skilled, getting into the Tokyo University of Art will be a struggle.

Anyone can pursue what they love, but it’s not always going to be fun.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more