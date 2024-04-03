‘Blue Period’ Is Getting a Live-Action Movie, Even Though the Anime Is Sitting Right There

The Blue Period screen adaptation train is finally getting more coal shoveled into it, albeit with a caveat that more or less defeats the whole purpose of such a development.

With the Blue Period anime having hit the brakes after 12 episodes back in 2021, one would think that the priority would be continuing to adapt Tsubasa Yamaguchi’s ongoing manga for the anime series. That doesn’t look to be the case, however, as Warner Bros. Japan has announced plans for a live-action Blue Period film.

It’s perhaps not a terribly surprising development considering the popularity of the art school drama, and while there’s little sense in knocking it before it arrives, one has to wonder why Blue Period‘s story is being retreaded rather than continued. That’s assuming, of course, that writer Reiko Yoshida isn’t cooking up more anime scripts behind the scenes.

In any case, here’s everything we know about the live-action Blue Period film.

What is Blue Period about?

Like the manga and anime, the live-action Blue Period movie will follow the plight of one Yatora Yaguchi, a hardworking and popular high-school student whose bleak outlook on life suddenly changes when he discovers his passion for painting at his high school’s art club. He quickly endeavors to get into the Tokyo University of the Arts, delving into prep school in order to sharpen his skills, and forming bonds with his classmates as they all strive and struggle through their lives, ambitions, and insecurities.

Who stars in Blue Period?

Gordon Maeda is set to portray Yatora in the live-action film, while Hiyori Sakurada will portray Maru Mori, Yatora’s upperclassman whose work inspires Yatora to pursue art himself. Elsewhere, Rihito Itagaki will portray Yotasuke Takahashi, an art prodigy and one of Yatora’s prep school classmates, and Fumiya Takahashi will play Ryuji “Yuka” Ayukawa, Yatora’s gender-nonconforming friend and classmate.

Kentarō Hagiwara will direct a screenplay from Reiko Yoshida, who, as alluded to earlier, was the scribe for the Blue Period anime.

When will Blue Period be released?

The Blue Period live-action film will be released in theaters in Japan on August 9. Here’s hoping the film is popular enough to demand a second season of the anime a bit more loudly.

Speaking of which, all 12 episodes of the Blue Period anime are available to stream on Netflix.

